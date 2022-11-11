GO Bus Service Will Be Back This Weekend As Transit Workers & Metrolinx Reach Tentative Deal
The four-day strike is over.
GO Transit workers have reached a new deal with Metrolinx, bringing an end to their four-day strike that forced the suspension of GO bus service.
The three-year tentative deal was reached Thursday, paving the way for bus service to resume on Saturday morning as some 2,200 bus operators, station attendants, maintenance workers, and transit officers get back on the job.
"Metrolinx is pleased to advise that we have reached a tentative 3-year agreement with ATU Local 1587," the transit agency said in a tweet. "This is good news for our ATU employees and our customers. We look forward to welcoming back our ATU employees and getting our GO buses back on the road. Bus service will return on Saturday, November 12th."
\u201cMetrolinx is pleased to advise that we have reached a tentative 3-year agreement with ATU Local 1587, the union representing GO Transit bus drivers, GO stations attendants, maintenance personnel, transit safety and some office staff.\u201d— Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) 1668139041
In a statement of her own, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed workers would be returning to the job throughout the day Friday to prep for Saturday's return to service and she thanked customs for their patience and understanding.
The union representing these transit workers seemed happy with the terms of this new deal.
"YOU DID IT!" read a statement from ATU 1587. "By linking arms and walking off the job together, you gave our bargaining team the power to WIN."
The union said the new deal includes "significant contracting out protection" as well as improved work-life balance and a "path to full time work for some part time workers."
Issues of safety on the job and contracting out protections had been the main contention point in negotiations.
News of the tentative deal came as a surprise as the union and Metrolinx had planned further contract negotiations on Friday, but the union had pushed for an earlier timeline to get a deal done.