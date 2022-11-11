Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
go transit strike

GO Bus Service Will Be Back This Weekend As Transit Workers & Metrolinx Reach Tentative Deal

The four-day strike is over.

Ontario Editor
A GO bus outside Union Station in Toronto. Right: GO Transit workers on strike.

A GO bus outside Union Station in Toronto. Right: GO Transit workers on strike.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 | Facebook

GO Transit workers have reached a new deal with Metrolinx, bringing an end to their four-day strike that forced the suspension of GO bus service.

The three-year tentative deal was reached Thursday, paving the way for bus service to resume on Saturday morning as some 2,200 bus operators, station attendants, maintenance workers, and transit officers get back on the job.

"Metrolinx is pleased to advise that we have reached a tentative 3-year agreement with ATU Local 1587," the transit agency said in a tweet. "This is good news for our ATU employees and our customers. We look forward to welcoming back our ATU employees and getting our GO buses back on the road. Bus service will return on Saturday, November 12th."

In a statement of her own, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed workers would be returning to the job throughout the day Friday to prep for Saturday's return to service and she thanked customs for their patience and understanding.

The union representing these transit workers seemed happy with the terms of this new deal.

"YOU DID IT!" read a statement from ATU 1587. "By linking arms and walking off the job together, you gave our bargaining team the power to WIN."

The union said the new deal includes "significant contracting out protection" as well as improved work-life balance and a "path to full time work for some part time workers."

Issues of safety on the job and contracting out protections had been the main contention point in negotiations.

News of the tentative deal came as a surprise as the union and Metrolinx had planned further contract negotiations on Friday, but the union had pushed for an earlier timeline to get a deal done.

From Your Site Articles
    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
Recommended For You

Loading...