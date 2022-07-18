Here's How To Skip Parking Fees & Get Free Beach Access In Prince Edward County
A pass can save you a hefty $400 parking fine.
If you live in Prince Edward County, summer passes are up for grabs. They are giving you free access to Wellington Rotary Beach and waiving some of those hefty parking fines.
In a press release, the county shared that residents in the municipality can claim their 2022 PEC Summer Pass until July 26. The pass gives folks access to the beach, which is located off Lake Ontario and features a picturesque boardwalk.
The pass also lets you skip some parking fines at Bakker Road and Huyck's Point Road, which have been as high as $400 since the county council introduced them back in 2021 to curb illegal parking during the pandemic.
On Monday, someone posted a $400 parking ticket they received on Reddit, saying the fine was "criminal."
According to the press release, each household is allowed three passes and can skip those annoying fines. So far, 5,000 have been claimed. But don't worry, there were still 500 left as of July 18. So, you better get them while you can!
To score a pass, you must "show proof of residency and verification of ownership for multiple vehicles," the press release reads. You can register online and pick up the passes at 280 Picton Main Street, or at local libraries, by August 12.
"Residents can choose their pick-up location when they register for their pass," the county notes.
But you might want to hurry because the county warns that "passes that have not been claimed by August 12 will be destroyed."
For more information about the free PEC Summer Pass and parking, you can call Prince Edward County at 613-476-2148 extension 1023.