Here's What Could Be Replacing The Bloor & Yonge Hudson's Bay & It's Not Another Condo
Another Toronto staple is biting the dust.
The Bloor and Yonge Hudson's Bay, a store that has served as a Toronto landmark since the early 70s, will close its doors this month, and its replacement is already in the works.
According to the City of Toronto, the proposed development will be a complete renovation and redesign of the Brookfield Properties-owned portion of 2 Bloor St. E, where the commercial building is located.
If approved, the project would update its retail space on the concourse and add new office space on its upper levels.
Another critical change centres around the floors within the atrium and retail spaces at the south end of the concourse, which will be removed for better sidewalk access above and free up space for "the new massing at Levels 6 and 7."
The plan will also see the building's "internal mechanical and electrical service" relocated from level 6 to floors 4 and 5.
According to Retail Insider, the Hudson's Bay Centre opened in 1974 and acted as the company's flagship store until 1991, with the adjacent tower containing its head offices.
A new mock-up design was created by KPMB Architects that showcases a much more modern-looking building compared to the solid grey mass that has long overlooked Bloor.
2 Bloor St. E., Toronto, ONThe City of Toronto
It is unclear what company or brand will fill the space. However, the proposal does specify that it is looking to create an "updated retail space at-grade and on the concourse level."
So, it's probably safe to say that The Bay will not be converted into yet another massive condo, if approved.