Hit-and-run victim found dead days later in Vaughan, Ont., as police look for suspect

Hit-and-run victim found dead days later: police
Hit-and-run victim found dead days later: police
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec.19, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Writer

Police say a hit-and-run victim in Vaughan, Ont., was found dead two days after the crash, as investigators search for the suspect. 

York regional police say the live-in caregiver was on her way to work Sunday around 8:30 p.m. when she got off a bus at Major Mackenzie Drive and Pine Valley Drive. 

Police say she was walking north on Pine Valley, a poorly lit two-lane road with no sidewalk, when she was struck by a vehicle also going north. 

Police allege the driver fled the area and would have known someone was struck, based on the impact. 

They say a passerby on Tuesday afternoon first spotted a suitcase on the road belonging to the unidentified woman and then found her in the grass. 

Police have not released any details about the suspect vehicle and are urging anyone with information to come forward. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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