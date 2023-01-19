I Got My Aura Read In Toronto & The Process Was So Enlightening I Got Goosebumps (VIDEO)
I'm officially a believer.
I like to think of myself as an open-minded skeptic, but after getting a photo of my aura photo taken and read in Toronto, I'm a full-on believer.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I went to Rose Aura for some fun insight into the world of auras and I walked away wanting to take better care of my mind, body and soul.
Evelyn Salvarinas is the owner and founder of Rose Aura, and she explained that an aura isn't just pretty colours but a biochemical energy field that changes depending on your chakras.
Chakras are "energy centres" in your body that correspond with different areas, organs, nerves and aspects of your life.
For example, your crown chakra at the top of your head focuses on your spiritual connection, and your root chakra at the base of your spine represents "stability and security," according to Healthline.
Salvarinas offers aura photos and readings that explore your chakras ranging from $50 for Instax Wide photos and $100 for FujiFilm FP-100C photos.
I decided to check out her serene shop tucked away off College Street on a whim after spotting her Instagram, but to my surprise, the light-hearted excursion was actually enlightening.
I opted for the cheaper option of Instax Wide, and here's how it went.
How the aura photo works
Brooke Houghton getting her photo taken.
Unlike other spiritual readings like Tarot cards or palm readings, your aura isn't a tool to find out whether you'll marry rich or live a long life. It just captures your energy in that specific moment in time.
The session started with me sitting down for my photo and placing both hands on metal sensors connected to the AuraCam6000 to capture my energy and reveal which of my chakras were active.
I held still for about five seconds while the photo processed, and then it popped out my picture.
The image took about a minute to develop, and I watched as a sphere of Indigo and violet bloomed around my head.
The reading
Chakra chart.
Aura photos show the outgoing energy of your last two weeks, your current energy, your upcoming energy for the next two weeks and your energy level.
Salvarinas sat me down and pulled out a chakras chart, and explained that I was all in my head space with high energy but that my body chakras weren't open.
She explained that I was connecting spiritually and should trust my intuition but that I also need to focus on connecting with my physical body and the earth since, ideally, you want all your chakras to be open.
She took about ten minutes to walk me through my aura and recommend that I focus on what brings me joy, spend time in nature, and do something physical and creative, like a pottery class.
Strangely enough, a friend and I had been talking about taking a pottery class to destress since we both love making art but find it hard to find the time to do so.
Toward the end of my session, she also recommended some crystals for me to use to help ground me, like black tourmaline or mahogany obsidian.
Although she guessed it was probably more in my nature to want an amethyst – which eerily enough happens to be one of the only crystals I own.
What I learned
Brooke Houghton aura photo surrounded by crystals.
Regardless of whether you believe in chakras or auras, I think getting your aura read prompts you to slow down and think introspectively about your relationship with yourself.
Like most people in Toronto, I lead a busy life filled with work, friends and obligations, and as much as I hate to admit it, I don't regularly carve out time to check in with myself.
Salvarinas says that your aura reading won't tell you anything you don't already know, but I think it gives you the space to evaluate how you're doing spiritually and physically.
I'm an overthinker, and I love living inside my head, but I know taking a fun exercise class or trying a new hands-on activity makes me more present in my life and my body.
This reading was scarily accurate and encouraged me to lean in and make time to book that pottery class I had been eyeing and ease up on the self-doubt.
So whether you're a spiritual novice or a seasoned pro, I think anyone will find value in taking the time to check in, and why not use a fun experience like seeing your aura to do it?
Rose Aura
Brooke Houghton aura photo.
Price; $50 to $100
Address: 703 College Street, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: To get your aura read and reflect on your well-being.