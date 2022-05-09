NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

John Tory Has Ended Toronto's COVID-19 Emergency Declaration After 2 Years

"I want to thank Toronto residents who have worked with us throughout the emergency period."

Ontario Editor
John Tory during a press conference.

After being in place for over two years, John Tory has just announced that the City of Toronto's COVID-19 emergency declaration has come to an end.

In a press release on Monday, Tory stated that after consultation with Dr. Eileen de Villa, City Manager Chris Murray and the City's Strategic Command Team, the City will no longer be operating under the emergency declaration.

For months, the City has been working on making sure that staff members who were redeployed during this time are moving back to their normal positions.

“While the City of Toronto is no longer operating under an emergency declaration in response to COVID-19, our work to help people get vaccinated and to lead the economic recovery is continuing," Tory said.

"When we declared an emergency in 2020, COVID-19 was a new virus that we knew little about but required an extraordinary response. Over the past two years, the science has evolved quickly and we have learned how this virus spreads, actions that we can take to protect ourselves and each other, and now have the benefit of vaccines and treatments as further layers of protection," said de Villa.

"These past years have been incredibly difficult for everyone, and while we continue to see virus activity in our city, we are in a much better place thanks to your efforts to protect each other, and the tools and knowledge that we can use to safely enjoy many of the things we love and missed in our city,” she continued.

The emergency declaration was first declared on March 23, 2020.

