Kazuma Okamoto powers Blue Jays past Reds 6-5 as Toronto snaps three-game skid
Kazuma Okamoto hit two doubles, driving in three runs, to power the Toronto Blue Jays past the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday.
Alejandro Kirk and Okamoto each had an RBI double in the first inning for an early 2-0 Toronto (78-82) lead. Then Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Okamoto and Nathan Lukes drove in runs with basehits in a four-run seventh to re-take the lead.
Starting pitcher Jose Soriano coughed up five runs over three innings, allowing eight hits.
Brendan Cellucci, Chad Dallas, Mason Fluharty, Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland came out of the bullpen as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game skid.
Eugenio Suarez had a solo home run in the second for Cincinnati (74-86). Elly De La Cruz had a two-run double in the third before Sal Stewart singled home another and Hector Rodriguez's fielder's choice drove in a run.
Nick Lodolo gave up seven hits and two walks over five innings but limited the damage to just two runs. Relievers Luis Mey (0-2), Pierce Johnson and Graham Ashcraft followed him to the mound.
Takeaways
Reds: Cincinnati came flying out of the gate in the first three innings, taking full advantage of a poor showing from Soriano. Once Toronto pulled their starting pitcher, however, the Reds had a hard time getting contact.
Blue Jays: Toronto loaded the bases twice in the second and third innings but failed to score any runners both times. The Blue Jays had runners on all three bases again in the third but Okamoto banged his double off the wall in left-centre field to cash in two and tie the game 5-5.
Key moment
Guerrero apologized to fans before the game for controversial comments he made in a Spanish-language podcast on Wednesday. He drew a mixed response when he first came to bat and drew loud boos when he struck out twice. He turned the Blue Jays faithful around in the seventh when the sold-out Rogers Centre crowd chanted his name before his RBI single.
Key stat
Okamoto now has 92 runs batted in in his rookie MLB season, the next most on the Blue Jays is light-hitting shortstop Andres Gimenez with 58.
Up next
Trey Yesavage (5-5) will start for the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon in the second-last game of the season.
Rhett Lowder (6-12) will go for Cincinnati.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.
By John Chidley-Hill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.