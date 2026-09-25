Man accused of stealing guns from woman he met on online dating platform
A man is facing charges after police allege he deceived a Brampton, Ont., woman through an online dating platform and stole her guns.
Peel regional police say the woman reported the incident earlier this month, saying it happened after she'd met a man online and communicated with him over several weeks.
They allege the man stole the keys to her home and gun locker, then went to her home and took off with two lawfully owned guns as well as ammunition.
Police say they identified the suspect as Jason Randolph Blake Bowden, 42, of no fixed address, a man they say is wanted by several police services and has an extensive criminal history spanning nearly two decades involving thefts, break and enters and other offences.
Investigators say he was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with multiple offences, including possession of a weapon obtained by crime.
He is being held in custody as he awaits a bail hearing. The charges have not been tested in court.
Police say officers recovered the stolen guns as well as ammunition, fraudulent identification documents and bank cards bearing names believed to be his aliases.
They say he's believed to have used at least 10 aliases, including London Valentine Flowers, Cody Young, Adam Bowden, Jason Lafleur and Jason Magnusson. Investigators are asking anyone who has interacted with him to reach out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.
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