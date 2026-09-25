Man accused of stealing guns from woman he met on online dating platform

Man allegedly stole guns from woman he met online
Man allegedly stole guns from woman he met online
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

A man is facing charges after police allege he deceived a Brampton, Ont., woman through an online dating platform and stole her guns.

Peel regional police say the woman reported the incident earlier this month, saying it happened after she'd met a man online and communicated with him over several weeks.

They allege the man stole the keys to her home and gun locker, then went to her home and took off with two lawfully owned guns as well as ammunition.

Police say they identified the suspect as Jason Randolph Blake Bowden, 42, of no fixed address, a man they say is wanted by several police services and has an extensive criminal history spanning nearly two decades involving thefts, break and enters and other offences.

Investigators say he was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with multiple offences, including possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

He is being held in custody as he awaits a bail hearing. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police say officers recovered the stolen guns as well as ammunition, fraudulent identification documents and bank cards bearing names believed to be his aliases.

They say he's believed to have used at least 10 aliases, including London Valentine Flowers, Cody Young, Adam Bowden, Jason Lafleur and Jason Magnusson. Investigators are asking anyone who has interacted with him to reach out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Toronto Canada News News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments in October are giving hundreds of dollars

Families are eligible for more money.

CSIS is hiring for IT jobs that pay up to $106,000 a year and don't require much experience

Recent and upcoming grads are eligible to apply.

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this cozy little Ontario town tucked between 2 lakes

It's brimming with small-town charm.

I'm a food writer — These are the 9 Toronto restaurants I always take out-of-town friends to

I'd plan an entire weekend around these places!👇

Canada's top baby names were revealed and there's a new number one for girls

The boy name ranking is a bit different as well.

City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue as trade war continues

City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue

Carney, Poilievre pay tribute to Canada Revenue Agency employee killed in Montreal

Politicians pay tribute to murdered Montreal woman

Ontario hospital plans to cut hundreds of jobs amid province-directed budget plan

Ontario hospital plans to cut hundreds of jobs

Netanyahu crosses Canadian airspace with arrest warrant in effect

Netanyahu crosses Canadian airspace on way to UN