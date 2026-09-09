Advertisement Content

You can drive a MINI like a go-kart on this closed circuit at Sherway for 4 days only

Plus, Countryman test drives, complimentary snacks, entertainment and more.

MINI Countryman on the trail. Right: A MINI fan collects merch at a promotional event.

MINI Countryman. Right: MINI Speed Date

Courtesy of MINI AG, Courtesy of ROAM Creative
Editor, Studio

If you've been itching to get behind the wheel of a MINI, this is your chance.

From September 10 to 13, the Sherway Gardens parking lot is hosting a unique 90-minute experience, including the chance to zip around a closed circuit in the MINI JCW 3 Door and more.

Called MINI Speed Date, the free event has 72 openings per day, and you must register to secure your spot. Here's everything you need to know:

Two MINIs, one experience

During the event, you'll get to experience two very different sides of MINI. You probably know the unmistakable MINI Cooper. And while it's very much the flagship model, the MINI family also includes the MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) performance models and the Countryman with all-wheel drive subcompact SUV — each with its own flair.

Put the JCW to the test

MINI JCW 3 Door MINI JCW 3 DoorCourtesy of MINI AG

The MINI JCW 3 Door is a performance-focused ride that brings the car's rally heritage to the front. Beneath the stylish (and frankly, iconic) chassis, the MINI is a race car at heart.

On a closed circuit at the Sherway parking lot, you'll get the rare chance to carve it through tight corners and experience its signature go-kart handling for yourself.

Hit the open road

The MINI Countryman SUV is also available to test drive. This bigger, road-trip-ready member of the MINI family is popular among those who want versatility without giving up performance.

If you head to Sherway between September 10 and 13, you can get behind the wheel of the new Countryman and take it for a spin on the open road.

More than a test drive

MINI Cooper MINI CooperCourtesy of MINI AG

This isn't just about seeing what it's like to drive the new MINIs. It's a 90-minute experience, complete with entertainment, treats and eats to enjoy.

It's also your chance to satisfy your curiosity about the models that turn heads wherever they go, from the classic MINI in Chilli Red to the elegant lines of the Countryman.

Make a day of it

Whether you're a dedicated enthusiast or you're just dipping your toes in, this three-day event is your chance to experience the world of MINI outside the showroom.

With limited spots available each day from September 10 to 13, make sure to mark your calendar and not miss out on this one-of-a-kind chance to explore what MINI is all about.

Register here for MINI Speed Date

TorontoCanadaThings To DoThings To Do

7 fun things to do in Toronto before summer ends to make the most of what's left

A Toronto local's end-of-summer bucket list, from rooftop drinks to movies under the stars.✨

This new GO train service from Toronto takes you to a dreamy destination that feels like Europe

You can get there with a tap of your PRESTO Card!

You can now take a $10 train from Toronto to a riverside city that feels like Europe

No car needed!

This tiny Ontario village is a hidden gem with blossom-filled streets and storybook vibes

It's a spring paradise.

Canada's winter forecast says these will be the snowiest and coldest months in each province

Some places will be very snow this winter!

15 Dollarama finds I've tried that are way better than the name-brand versions

Save your money!💰

Here is a list of some of the Canadian goods Trump intends to ban from import

A list of some Canadian goods Trump intends to ban

A food product sold at Costco is being recalled in Canada and you can get your money back

There's a risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 8 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

China reveals military talks with Canadian officials after years of strain

China reveals military talks with Canada

The Latest: Canada's retaliatory tariffs on $28B in U.S. goods take effect

The Latest: Retaliatory tariffs on U.S.