You can drive a MINI like a go-kart on this closed circuit at Sherway for 4 days only
Plus, Countryman test drives, complimentary snacks, entertainment and more.
If you've been itching to get behind the wheel of a MINI, this is your chance.
From September 10 to 13, the Sherway Gardens parking lot is hosting a unique 90-minute experience, including the chance to zip around a closed circuit in the MINI JCW 3 Door and more.
Called MINI Speed Date, the free event has 72 openings per day, and you must register to secure your spot. Here's everything you need to know:
Two MINIs, one experience
During the event, you'll get to experience two very different sides of MINI. You probably know the unmistakable MINI Cooper. And while it's very much the flagship model, the MINI family also includes the MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) performance models and the Countryman with all-wheel drive subcompact SUV — each with its own flair.
Put the JCW to the test
MINI JCW 3 DoorCourtesy of MINI AG
The MINI JCW 3 Door is a performance-focused ride that brings the car's rally heritage to the front. Beneath the stylish (and frankly, iconic) chassis, the MINI is a race car at heart.
On a closed circuit at the Sherway parking lot, you'll get the rare chance to carve it through tight corners and experience its signature go-kart handling for yourself.
Hit the open road
The MINI Countryman SUV is also available to test drive. This bigger, road-trip-ready member of the MINI family is popular among those who want versatility without giving up performance.
If you head to Sherway between September 10 and 13, you can get behind the wheel of the new Countryman and take it for a spin on the open road.
More than a test drive
MINI CooperCourtesy of MINI AG
This isn't just about seeing what it's like to drive the new MINIs. It's a 90-minute experience, complete with entertainment, treats and eats to enjoy.
It's also your chance to satisfy your curiosity about the models that turn heads wherever they go, from the classic MINI in Chilli Red to the elegant lines of the Countryman.
Make a day of it
Whether you're a dedicated enthusiast or you're just dipping your toes in, this three-day event is your chance to experience the world of MINI outside the showroom.
With limited spots available each day from September 10 to 13, make sure to mark your calendar and not miss out on this one-of-a-kind chance to explore what MINI is all about.