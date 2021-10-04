Trending Tags

New Kids On The Block Is Having A Show In Toronto & Rick Astley Is One Of The Openers

It's the kind of concert that'll never let you down.

New Kids On The Block Is Having A Show In Toronto & Rick Astley Is One Of The Openers
Austin Hargrave | Courtesy of Live Nation

The New Kids On The Block just announced they'll be going on tour next year, and their opening acts will neither let you down nor make you cry.

NKOTB's MixTape Tour 2022 will kick things off on May 10, 2022, and joining along for the ride will be Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and the one and only Rick Astley himself.

"We had a blast out on the Mix Tape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," NKOTB's Donnie Wahlberg said in a Live Nation press release sent to Narcity. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour... we could not be more excited, Let's GO!"

Tickets go on sale on October 8 and the show will hit Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Proof of vaccination will be required of anyone who plans to attend the concert.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

