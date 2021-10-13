Trending Tags

Toronto Is Having A 3-Day 'Comeback' Festival & It'll Have All Kinds Of Live Events

From a pop-up restaurant to live music, and so much more!

@stacktmarket | Instagram, @stacktmarket | Instagram

Festivals just haven't been a thing in Toronto in the past couple of years, but now that more and more live events are hitting the 6ix, festivals are making a comeback.

Stackt Market's COMEBACK festival is a three-day event aimed to celebrate Toronto's culture and community, beginning on October 22. The weekend event will feature a stacked roster of local vendors, art and entertainment, as well as a restaurant pop-up, a live music showcase, and a mental health workshop.

While the festival is free to enter, there are a couple of ticketed events. For $10 you can check out "School Night," a local music showcase that will bring on musicians like Texas King, Deanna Petcoff, The High Loves, 3409, Loviet, Big Jacks, and Witch Prophet.

The "culinary comeback" is a ticketed event at $50 per seating, and the dishes served will be focused on "food indigeneity [and] locality." The pop-up will feature chefs like Bashir Munye and MasterChef Canada's Marissa Leon John.

There's also going to be a "full-city block" of local pop-up businesses, an immersive art experience by Cry Baby Gallery, and a mental health workshop run by the Sad Collective, which will host a portrait studio series.

If you're looking for something non-Halloween-related this month, the festival will run from October 22-24 and you will need to bring your proof of vaccination and photo ID in order to be allowed in.

COMEBACK Festival

Price: Entrance to the festival is free but the music and culinary comeback events are ticketed.

When: October 22-24, starting at 5 p.m.

Address: Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This festival celebrates Toronto's culture through its art, food and music. There will also be many local vendors to check out while you're there.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

