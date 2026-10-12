Two-vehicle collision leaves one dead, two injured in Scarborough

One dead, two seriously injured in collision
One dead, two seriously injured in collision
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Toronto police say one individual died and two others were seriously injured in a collision in the city’s east end. 

Police say officers responded to a call about a collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Gold Club Road on Sunday shortly after 9:50 p.m.

Officers say a BMW sedan that traveled eastbound on Lawrence Avenue East collided with a westbound Ford Escape turning left into a driveway

They say a 68-year-old female passenger in the Ford was taken to hospital, where she died. 

Police say two males were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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