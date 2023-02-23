An Ontario Driver Spotted A Road Sign About Autism & It Sparked An Insightful Conversation
Have you seen these signs before?
While driving in Southern Ontario, this Reddit user spotted a very specific road sign, which after posting about it, started a really educational conversation online.
"I've just come back to Ontario after living back in England for a while. I was driving around Southern Ontario earlier and saw this," the Redditor posted earlier this week, before they removed the post. The picture showed a diamond-shaped yellow sign with "Autistic Child" on it.
"Is this a warning? … who does this benefit? Is my foreign ass missing something obvious?" the original Reddit poster asked.
People quickly started to chime in to talk about the sign and its importance.
Image of the sign the Redditor was referring to.Google Maps
"Those signs are to warn motorists that there is a child in the area that may do unexpected and unpredictable things, like run into a busy street," the highest-rated comment states.
The term "elope" has been used to describe scenarios like these, that children with autism experience. Kinark Autism Services (an organization supporting those with ASD and their families) says, "Children and youth with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) may wander or elope, making them more prone to leaving the safety of a caregiver or support person and wandering from their home, school or community setting."
The group's website adds, "This can cause significant risks for those who may not be aware of possible dangers or harm and can put tremendous stress on families."
According to someone who recognized their town on the Reddit thread, the sign was spotted in Beamsville, Ontario, next to The Old Post Bakery.
Another person shared that they "never saw these signs in other suburbs I've lived in around southern Ontario. Just here."
Despite this poster's observation about the "Autistic Child" sign, it's not uncommon to spot other signs like "Deaf Child" and "Blind Child," flagging motorists to proceed with awareness.
According to the city of Niagara Falls, these signs are called "Disabled Warning Signs." In Niagara Falls, they can be requested at no associated cost and "warn motorists of various disabilities within residential neighbourhoods."
The Kingsville Ontario municipality notes that these signs "are not recognized by the Province of Ontario or Government of Canada as official traffic control devices." However, the signs can still be installed by "public agencies."
"These signs have existed for decades," someone shared on the Reddit thread. So even though the conversation on Reddit is recent, it would appear that the signs are not.
"They're just trying to get you to drive a little more carefully in a place where there are special needs kids," another Redditor shared.