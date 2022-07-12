NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

york regional police

Ontario Police Are Looking For A Naked Man Who Committed An 'Indecent Act' In The Woods

There's a video of him running away.

Toronto Staff Writer
Naked man running in a public trail in Aurora.

OfficalYRP | YouTube

A naked man wearing nothing but a hat and a pair of boots committed an "indecent act" along a public trail in Aurora over the weekend, police say.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

York Regional Police are searching for the man and are asking for the public's help to identify him.

According to a recent press release, "officers responded to a report of an indecent act in the Case Woodlot trail system, located in the area of Mohagany Court and McClellan Way," on Saturday, July 9 at around 6 p.m..

The man appeared naked from a "forested area" and approached a woman sitting on a bench.

He then allegedly committed an indecent act and ran away, heading southwest towards Highview Public School park.

Police released a video of the man running from the scene of the crime along the trail and escaping out of view into a forested area.

The man is believed to be 55 to 65 years old and is described as a "clean-shaven" white male.

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward and "contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online."

