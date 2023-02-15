An Ontario TikToker Exposes Some Ridiculous Facebook Marketplace Finds & WTF (VIDEO)
"You should be ashamed of yourself."
Facebook Marketplace is a great place to find things for cheap, but what happens when things are selling for way more than they should be?
An Ontario TikToker revealed some of the ridiculous things she found on Facebook Marketplace, and it literally makes you question society.
The TikToker, who goes by Elena, is a Torontonian who posts videos about home decor and DIY interior design. However, one of her videos has caught the attention of many because of the wild things she spotted on Facebook Marketplace.
The first thing the TikToker talks about is a couch selling for $1000. Of course, it's a custom reupholstered Nike couch.
"Do you know how long this would've taken?" she asks. "It's Nike socks, cut, spread open and then sewed layer by layer on some sherpa material."
"That couch is why I can't find no socks in my size!" someone commented.
Next is an item that can make some of you gasp because of its appearance. A person is selling their Beats headset for $100, but, really, it's worth nothing.
"Reshon, you should be ashamed of yourself. $100!" she said before showing the following picture of the ad, which makes this post even worse.
"Reshon, I'm calling the police."
If you've been wanting a Stanley cup, you might be shocked by how much this seller has one up for.
The ad shows a Stanley cup being sold on Facebook Marketplace for $90, but the TikToker exposes them by showing its actual value — $58.
"You're also going to jail for fraud. Why is the Stanley cup up for $90?" Elena said.
"The math is not mathing," she adds sarcastically.
Elena's final post in the video may look like a joke, but it isn't. Someone is selling Mazola Corn Oil for $9. "I don't have anything to say. I have no review on this one," the TikToker shares.
"At least the oil still had a year before it expires…love secondhand oil. Yummy," a person commented.