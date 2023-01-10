Police Want Facebook Marketplace & Kijiji Users To Beware After 'Numerous Thefts' In Toronto
Multiple suspects may be involved.
Do you regularly shop on Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace, looking for the best deals in Toronto? Well, you might want to be careful when purchasing or selling products because there are a few thieves in Toronto.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) released a press statement on Tuesday warning people about "numerous thefts" in relation to "online marketplace items."
TPS said that between December 2021 and January 5, 2023, police officers got "numerous calls" about thefts at Gulfstream Public School, located at 20 Gulfstream Road in Toronto.
Police reported that the sellers would advertise that they were "looking to sell small electronics" on Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace. Then, buyers would "make arrangements with the sellers to meet at Gulfstream Public School," they added.
When the seller meets with the buyer, the buyer then grabs the electronics and flees the area without paying the seller.
The police believe that multiple suspects are involved in this scheme and are urging people " to use caution when meeting to buy or sell an item."
Buying and selling things on Facebook Marketplace can be a bit nerve-wracking because there's always a risk that the person on the receiving side is not as trustworthy as you'd hope.
So TPS have shared some tips on things to consider when buying or selling items, which include meeting in a public place with cameras, and it's considered a "busy area," don't go alone, and asking for ID before handling the items.
