A Couple Sent Their $750K House Payment To The Wrong Guy & He Went On A Huge Spending Spree
“The money just dropped into my account and I spent it.”
Would you do the right thing if you woke up one day and found hundreds of thousands of dollars in your bank account — or would you spend it all as fast as possible?
An Australian rapper has admitted to going with the latter option and blowing through roughly AU $750,000 of a couple's misdirected house payment, The Mirror reports.
Abdel Ghadia, 24, pleaded guilty in a Sydney courtroom this week to two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime. Ghadia is an aspiring rapper and goes by the nickname "Slimmy" online.
The court heard that he went on a shopping spree when he found the huge sum of cash in his bank account, after a couple accidentally wired their house payment to the wrong recipient in October 2020.
Ghadia took the golden opportunity to spend the money on goods like clothes, make-up and gold, Unilad reports.
He reportedly bought almost $600,000 worth of gold bullion at one store and then another $110,000 at another store in Brisbane, where he also purchased expensive coins.
After withdrawing $13,600 from ATMs, he went on a $6,235 shopping spree and bought clothing from Uniqlo, make-up from Mecca and some foreign cash, reported The Daily Telegraph.
In October 2021, he was questioned by the police and told them that he “just woke up and saw the money.”
“The money just dropped into my account, and I spent it,” Ghadia reportedly said. “I had no idea how it got there, and I told the bank, but I did go and spend it.”
Ghadia is due back in court in December for his sentencing.