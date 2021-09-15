Trending Tags

halloween in ontario

Ontario's Haunted 'Fear Farm' Will Bring Your Worst Nightmares To Life This Fall

Do you dare? 👻

@fearfarm | Instagram, Fear Farm Canada | Facebook

You won't want to visit Ontario's haunted farm alone. One hour and 15 minutes from Toronto, the spine-chilling Fear Farm will bring your worst nightmares to life.

This fall, the Halloween attraction will be open from September 25 to October 31, and there are four haunt sites for you to explore.

You can test your courage on their haunted hayride or enter a creepy house where you'll need to escape the evil Dr. Hiller.

Plus, there are two pitch-black corn mazes infested with monstrous creatures that you'll need to escape from.

Tickets for the event start at $39.99 per person and can be purchased online.

Fear Farm

Price: $39.99+ per person

When: September 25 to October 31, 2021

Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is also a beer garden, pumpkin patch, and three food areas to visit.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

