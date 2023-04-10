People Are Sharing 'Socially Acceptable' Nap Spots In Toronto & It's Quite Resourceful
Where do you take your power naps? 😴
Have you ever wanted to nap so badly, but going home is a hassle? Well, this Reddit thread conversation might be able to help you out next time.
Someone posted a discussion question to Reddit asking fellow Torontonians, "Any places in Toronto where it's socially acceptable to take naps?" and the people have answers.
The most upvoted comment comes as quite a workplace hack where they have been using this strategy to take naps for "years," even though it might not be socially acceptable.
"At my work they had this room that no one used, but it had couches in it. I put up a sign that said 'quiet room,' and everyone assumed someone with some authority put it up," they shared.
Others have shared their opinions on the good old car nap.
"My nap room during work breaks is my car. Park in a parking garage where it's dark with a pillow and blanket, and I'm all set," a person said.
Another said, "A park on a warm sunny day," where others started to add factors that would make that park nap even better, like having a hammock or blanket.
"The Muskoka chairs at Woodbine Beach," shared a fellow Torontonian.
While another pays Cineplex for a nap as they enjoy sleeping at the movie theatre. But they are not alone.
Someone added, "Imagine theatre Market Square has full recliners that let you put your feet up. And movies are getting longer and longer. Good combo, all you need are earplugs."
Others have shared that napping at the library is their go-to spot, whether at a university or the Toronto Reference Library.
So, if you were looking for a place to have a quick power nap, maybe this can guide you in the right direction. But it's worth noting that you should check to see if you're allowed to nap in a given space, it might be illegal or unacceptable.