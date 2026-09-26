Hector Rodriguez's two-run triple powers Reds past Blue Jays 5-1
Hector Rodriguez had a two-run triple in the fifth inning as the Cincinnati Reds topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday.
JJ Bleday had a solo home run in the second inning for an early Cincinnati (75-86) lead. Sal Stewart's fielder's choice scored a run in the third and Eugenio Suarez smashed an RBI double in the next at bat.
Rhett Lowder (7-12) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks, striking out two. Connor Phillips, Graham Ashcraft and Tejay Antone came out of the bullpen.
Andres Gimenez drove in a run with a groundout in the seventh for the only Toronto (78-83) run. The loss guaranteed that the Blue Jays will finish the season last in the American League East.
Starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (5-6) allowed a run on two hits and a walk, striking out three over two innings. Relievers Spencer Miles, Braydon Fisher, John Klein, and Brendon Little followed him to the mound.
Takeaways
Reds: Toronto limited all-star shortstop Elly De La Cruz to just a walk, forcing him to go 0 for 4 at the plate. But Stewart, Suarez and the bottom of Cincinnati's lineup made up for his off day.
Blue Jays: Yesavage made just his second start after a lengthy stint on the injured list. The 23-year-old had a limited pitch count and, with only one game left in the season and Toronto eliminated from the playoffs, there was no need to strain his arm.
Key moment
Blue Jays left-fielder Josh Smith knocked himself to the ground after backing into the outfield wall hard, allowing Rodriguez's hit to become a triple.
Key stat
When Klein entered the game in the fifth inning he became the 64th person to play for the Blue Jays this season, a franchise record.
Up next
Max Scherzer (3-9) will start on short rest for the Blue Jays in what could be the final appearance of his 19-year career.
The Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (5-4).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.
By John Chidley-Hill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.