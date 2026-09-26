Hector Rodriguez's two-run triple powers Reds past Blue Jays 5-1

Rodriguez's two-run triple powers Reds past Jays
Rodriguez's two-run triple powers Reds past Jays
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
Writer

Hector Rodriguez had a two-run triple in the fifth inning as the Cincinnati Reds topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday.

JJ Bleday had a solo home run in the second inning for an early Cincinnati (75-86) lead. Sal Stewart's fielder's choice scored a run in the third and Eugenio Suarez smashed an RBI double in the next at bat.

Rhett Lowder (7-12) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks, striking out two. Connor Phillips, Graham Ashcraft and Tejay Antone came out of the bullpen.

Andres Gimenez drove in a run with a groundout in the seventh for the only Toronto (78-83) run. The loss guaranteed that the Blue Jays will finish the season last in the American League East.

Starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (5-6) allowed a run on two hits and a walk, striking out three over two innings. Relievers Spencer Miles, Braydon Fisher, John Klein, and Brendon Little followed him to the mound.

Takeaways

Reds: Toronto limited all-star shortstop Elly De La Cruz to just a walk, forcing him to go 0 for 4 at the plate. But Stewart, Suarez and the bottom of Cincinnati's lineup made up for his off day.

Blue Jays: Yesavage made just his second start after a lengthy stint on the injured list. The 23-year-old had a limited pitch count and, with only one game left in the season and Toronto eliminated from the playoffs, there was no need to strain his arm.

Key moment

Blue Jays left-fielder Josh Smith knocked himself to the ground after backing into the outfield wall hard, allowing Rodriguez's hit to become a triple.

Key stat

When Klein entered the game in the fifth inning he became the 64th person to play for the Blue Jays this season, a franchise record.

Up next

Max Scherzer (3-9) will start on short rest for the Blue Jays in what could be the final appearance of his 19-year career.

The Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (5-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.

By John Chidley-Hill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Toronto Canada News News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

The most expensive grocery stores were ranked and Loblaws isn't in the top three

"They are all expensive if you are struggling."

Canada's 'Little Switzerland' is a road trip from Toronto and looks like an autumn postcard

It has chalet-style buildings and European charm.

This Ontario park has a 1.3 km trail that takes you through the heart of a red and gold canyon

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 25 are out and there's a $60 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won!

Walmart vs. Food Basics: I tried both to see which is better for my weekly grocery run

I compared way more than just prices...👀

I moved from Ukraine to Canada — These everyday price differences shocked me the most

I wasn't prepared for some of these price gaps! 💸

I ranked Canada's biggest coffee chains from worst to best — and my #1 might be controversial

Where is your go-to coffee stop?☕

This new Canadian winter forecast calls for snowstorms and Arctic cold during these months

Winter will be "more aggressive" in the new year.

I'm a food writer — These are the 9 Toronto restaurants I always take out-of-town friends to

I'd plan an entire weekend around these places!👇