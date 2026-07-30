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This Toronto pop-up is bringing 6 iconic Canadian food destinations together in one place

The free Route 73 experience is taking over The Well from July 29 to 31.

A stall with The Big Apple and Webers merch. Right: A person tries on a La Banquise sweatshirt.

The Route 73 pop-up in Toronto.

Courtesy of Shane D'CostaD'Costa
Editor, Studio

If you've ever wished you could hit up some of Canada's most iconic food destinations in one afternoon, this Toronto pop-up might be the next best thing.

Until July 31, Roots is bringing its new Pit Stops Summer '26 collection to life with the Route 73 pop-up at The Well, celebrating six legendary stops that have become part of road trips and summer traditions across the country.

Inspired by Montreal favourites St-Viateur Bagel and La Banquise, Vancouver's Duffin's Donuts, PEI's COWS and Ontario icons The Big Apple and Webers Hamburgers, the experience features destination-inspired activations, themed displays and a chance to shop the limited-edition collection in person.

The collection, designed in collaboration with Toronto-born artist and illustrator Moya Garrison-Msingwana, also known as GANGBOX, transforms each beloved destination into wearable nostalgia through apparel and accessories inspired by its unmistakable personality, iconic branding and signature menu items.

St-Viateur bagels at the Pit Stops Summer '26 pop-up. St-Viateur bagels at the Pit Stops Summer '26 pop-up.Courtesy of Shane D'CostaD'Costa

Each destination has its own lineup of four pieces, including crewnecks and t-shirts made in Canada and crafted from 100% organic cotton, alongside matching caps and totes. Select merchandise from each partner destination is also available at the pop-up while supplies last.

Cows and Duffins merch at Route 73. Right: St-Viateur Bagel merch. COWS, Duffin's Donuts and St-Viateur Bagel at the Route 73 pop-up. Courtesy of Shane D'CostaD'Costa

The Route 73 pop-up runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 29, then 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 30 and 31 at The Well. Admission is free, making it an easy stop for anyone looking to celebrate a few of Canada's most beloved roadside traditions without leaving the city.

If you can't make it to Toronto, the Roots Pit Stops Summer '26 collection is also available at Roots.com, select Roots stores and select partner locations across Canada while supplies last.

Roots Route 73 x Pit Stops Summer '26 pop-up

Price: Free

When: July 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; July 30-31, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: The Well - 437 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore the limited-edition Roots Pit Stops Summer '26 collection, check out destination-inspired activations and shop exclusive merchandise inspired by six iconic Canadian food destinations.

Roots website

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