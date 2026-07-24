Roots just dropped a collection inspired by Canada's most iconic food destinations
The Pit Stops Summer '26 Collection transforms legendary restaurants into wearable nostalgia.
Every city in Canada has a must-visit spot for iconic local food. After all, what's a trip to Montreal without a St-Viateur Bagel or a poutine from La Banquise? And is a Vancouver getaway really complete without a stop at Duffin's Donuts?
From PEI's COWS ice cream to Ontario favourites The Big Apple and Webers Hamburgers, these are the kinds of places you build your road trip around.
If any of these legendary destinations hold a special place in your heart, the newest collection from Roots might be right up your alley because all six have been transformed into some seriously cool wearable nostalgia.
Ontario's Webers Hamburgers and The Big Apple.Courtesy of Roots
Dubbed the Roots Pit Stops Summer '26 collection, the limited-edition capsule series brings these iconic Canadian food destinations to life through apparel and accessories inspired by each stop.
Designed in collaboration with Toronto-born artist and illustrator Moya Garrison-Msingwana, also known as GANGBOX, each collection channels the unique vibe of its featured destination, taking cues from everything from its iconic branding to the menu items that made it famous.
Each restaurant is represented by four pieces, including crewnecks and T-shirts made in Canada and crafted from 100% organic cotton, alongside matching caps and totes.
Duffin's Donuts from Vancouver and La Banquise from Montreal. Courtesy of Roots
The Roots Pit Stops Summer '26 collection launches on July 24 and will be available while supplies last at Roots.com, select Roots stores and select partner locations across Canada. The first 10 shoppers at Roots Eaton Centre Toronto, Roots Centreville Montreal, and Roots Hornby Vancouver will receive a special gift with purchase based on which pit stop item they buy.
If you're in Toronto, you'll also be able to check out the Route 73 pop-up at The Well, where the collection will be on display alongside destination-inspired activations. You can check it out from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31.