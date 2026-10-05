Toronto police inspector arrested, charged with impaired driving

Senior Toronto cop charged with impaired driving
Senior Toronto cop charged with impaired driving
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

A senior Toronto police officer has been charged with impaired driving over the weekend.

Toronto police say officers responded to a call about a person who was reportedly asleep behind the wheel of a stopped vehicle in the city's east end around 6 a.m. on Sunday. 

Police say Insp. Michael Hayles, of 55 Division, was charged with two impaired driving-related offences. 

They say the 51-year-old has been with Toronto police for 30 years.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw says while he can’t comment on details of the case, he can confirm that Hayles was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Demkiw says in a statement that the inspector has been suspended with pay under the Community Safety and Policing Act. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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