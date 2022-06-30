Square One Is Getting A Secret Food Menu This Summer & You Can Try Some Wild Treats (PHOTOS)
From sushi boats to sundaes. 🍦
Attention foodies! If you love unique dishes, then you'll want to head to Square One this summer. The shopping centre is launching a Secret Menu in its Food District, and you can try some wild treats.
Starting July 1 and running throughout the season, the Secret Menu features specially-created items from nine vendors that you can't find on their regular menus. The limited-edition treats are all inspired by the summer, and you can try both sweet and savoury dishes.
S'more brownie from Chocollata.Courtesy of Square One
If you're looking for a unique meal, you can order the cojita tacos from La Carnita, or indulge in fried chicken waffles at BlackJack BBQ. There is also a new SQ1 love boat from Kibo Sushi, so you can satisfy all your sushi cravings.
Cojita tacos from La Carnita. Courtesy of Square One
For those with a sweet tooth, these secret menu items will have you drooling. Sweet Jesus is serving up mango pistachio sundaes, and you can get blue sundae twists from Big Fat Cookie, which look like something the Cookie Monster himself created.
Mango pistachio sundae from Sweet Jesus. Courtesy of Square One
There will be off-menu drinks available too, such as the blue mylk lattes from Hale Coffee.
The Secret Menu isn't the only exciting dining experience happening at Square One this summer. A brand new pink café has just opened, and it's an Instagram dream come true. You can feast under floating butterflies and snap photos with the floral decor.
Blue mylk latte from Hale Coffee.Courtesy of Square One
The Night Market will also be running in the parking lot on select dates, including Canada Day Weekend, so you can try more tasty food items from there.
Secret Menu at Square One
Fusion iced tea from Tao Tea Leaf.
Price: Prices vary
When: Starting July 1, 2022
Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can try specialty, off-menu items all season at the Food District.