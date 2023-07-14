The Best Takeout Pizza Spots In Toronto That Are Perfect For Your Next Park Picnic
Time for some takeout!
Summer is here, and there's no better way to spend these sunny months in Toronto than outside with your friends soaking up some rays. Of course, the only thing better than a summer picnic is a pizza picnic, and we've rounded up the best takeout pizza spots in Toronto to help you plan your next outdoor gathering.
If you're interested in stepping up your picnic game with a full pie, check out this list to see the variety of pizza options available across Toronto.
Maker Pizza
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Maker Pizza offers delicious pies with creative names like Napoli Dynamite, Dr. Pepperoni, and Tropic Thunder. There are multiple locations across the city, so you can be sure to have a perfect pizza no matter what neighbourhood you're in.
Pizza Gigi
Address: 189 Harbord St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gigi's is open until 4am every single day and there are always slices ready in exchange for minimal dollars. Straight to the point pizza on those late nights you get the munchies at two in the morning.
Bitondo's
Address: 11 Clinton St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bitondo's is an old school pizzeria located on Clinton St. off of the main strip of Little Italy. They are takeout only, so you can easily pop in and grab a slice (or a whole pie) on your way through the neighbourhood.
King Slice
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Get the 'King Slice Special' made with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, bacon, tomatoes and EXTRA cheese.
North of Brooklyn
Address: 650 Queen St. West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: North of Brooklyn is out of this world, or at least out of this country. This popular spot offers up thin crust slices or entire pizzas that are always topped with fresh ingredients.
Pizzeria Libretto
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Libretto dedicates their craft to making authentic Neapolitan pizzas that will make you think you've landed in Italy.
Pizzeria Defina
Address: 321 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: A Roncesvalles staple, Defina makes a mean pizza pie. They use wood-fired ovens to cook up their personal sized pizzas, and even have one named after the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band inspired dish has San Marzano tomato sauve, dior di latte, chorizo, salami and hot jalapeños.
Queen Margherita
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Queen Margherita offers classic pizzas with traditional toppings and others that are a bit more adventurous. You can order either red or white sauce pizzas, so there's definitely something for everyone.
Pizza e Pazzi
Address: 1182 St Clair Ave. West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Another pizza place that is dedicated to their Neapolitan pizza roots. Pizza e Pazzi make their dough in house and one of our personal favourite toppings is their spicy salami.
Blondies
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Blondies has a ton of options on their menu, from Californian "Red" tomato sauce pizzas to Alfredo sauce "Blonde" pizzas. Plus, their pink boxes will look amazing in your party photos.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 13, 2014.