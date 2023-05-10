toronto parks

8 Toronto Parks That Are Not Trinity Bellwoods But Still Have The Best Picnic Views

It's time to take your charcuterie board out 🧺☀️.

Toronto Associate Editor
A person sitting at Sunnyside Park in Toronto. Right: Toronto Music Garden on a sunny day.

A person sitting at Sunnyside Park in Toronto. Right: Toronto Music Garden on a sunny day.

@_tariqkhan | Instagram, @toronto_papi_ | Instagram

Now that summer is right around the corner, it's time to start exploring Toronto's outdoors again, which includes taking your charcuterie boards out and heading to a park in the city for the perfect picnic.

Toronto is home to over 1,500 parks, which include many popular spots like Toronto Island Park and Trinity Bellwoods Park. These are arguably the busiest spots during the summer months because one feels like a vacation and the other is conveniently located. But that doesn't mean that they are the only two parks to visit in Toronto.

Here are eight Toronto parks to check out with some of your friends this summer and don't forget to pack a picnic basket filled with some delicious snacks!

Toronto Music Garden

Address: 479 Queens Quay West, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This park has two fantastic views. One of the CN Tower and the other of the lake. Hidden in the business of Lake Shore lies this music garden filled with greenery and space, perfect for a picnic in a park.

Sunnyside Park

Address: 1755 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: Sunnyside Park is a popular picnic destination in Toronto. It is conveniently located by the lake and has access to Martin Goodman Trail for cyclists. It's a great place to cool off in the summer while enjoying the Toronto skyline!

Cherry Beach Clarke Beach Park

​Address: 1 Cherry Street, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This park has it all. It's got a beach for great views and a place to swim, a dog park for the four-legged animals and two picnic sites. So, if you haven't already, this can be a new spot to check out.

Riverdale Park

Address: 425 Carlton Street, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: Riverdale Park is18-hectares and located near Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue, so it's a popular spot for locals. During the winter, it's used for tobogganing, but in the summer, it's a great picnic spot because it has amazing views of downtown Toronto's skyline.

Trillium Park

Address: 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This might be a new park for some. For others, it's a hidden gem, but regardless, Trillium Park is a beautiful spot and a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Christie Pits Park

Address: 750 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: This park can serve more than one purpose; people can play soccer, BBQ, bike, enjoy skateboarding, play volleyball and also picnic. The views are less of the CN Tower and more nature-esque, which is also quite beautiful if you're bored of the same old skyline.

High Park

Address: 1873 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: High Park is quite a popular spot to visit in the summer because it's huge, beautiful, and has many areas to explore. If you enjoy sitting by the water, you can snatch a spot by a pond, but if you want to hang out with some trees, there's a forest filled with trails and secret sites to choose from. It's gorgeous and there's no hiding it.

Kew Gardens

Address: 2075 Queen Street East, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: Hidden in the Beaches, Kews Garden is a spot where you'll find a cenotaph, seasonal flower beds and a library! There are also tennis courts, a playground, trails, baseball diamonds, and more. Oh, and there are scenic views of Lake Ontario, which makes the whole experience even better!

From Your Site Articles
Mira Nabulsi
Toronto Associate Editor
Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

11 Picnic Spots In Toronto That Feel Like Your Own Private Oasis

12 Things To Do In Toronto That Will Hold Your Summer Bucket List To A Higher Standard

11 Spots To Seek Some Spectacular Sunsets Near Toronto

7 Parks In Toronto That Have Tons Of Shady Trees To Lay Under

8 Dreamy Picnic Spots In Ontario Where You Can Soak Up The Sunshine

8 Serene Toronto Spots Where You Can Get Stunning Fall Views Without The Crowds

9 Secret Spots In Toronto Where You Can Take In Breathtaking Views Of The City

Loading...