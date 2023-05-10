8 Toronto Parks That Are Not Trinity Bellwoods But Still Have The Best Picnic Views
It's time to take your charcuterie board out 🧺☀️.
Now that summer is right around the corner, it's time to start exploring Toronto's outdoors again, which includes taking your charcuterie boards out and heading to a park in the city for the perfect picnic.
Toronto is home to over 1,500 parks, which include many popular spots like Toronto Island Park and Trinity Bellwoods Park. These are arguably the busiest spots during the summer months because one feels like a vacation and the other is conveniently located. But that doesn't mean that they are the only two parks to visit in Toronto.
Here are eight Toronto parks to check out with some of your friends this summer and don't forget to pack a picnic basket filled with some delicious snacks!
Toronto Music Garden
Address: 479 Queens Quay West, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This park has two fantastic views. One of the CN Tower and the other of the lake. Hidden in the business of Lake Shore lies this music garden filled with greenery and space, perfect for a picnic in a park.
Sunnyside Park
Address: 1755 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Sunnyside Park is a popular picnic destination in Toronto. It is conveniently located by the lake and has access to Martin Goodman Trail for cyclists. It's a great place to cool off in the summer while enjoying the Toronto skyline!
Cherry Beach Clarke Beach Park
Address: 1 Cherry Street, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This park has it all. It's got a beach for great views and a place to swim, a dog park for the four-legged animals and two picnic sites. So, if you haven't already, this can be a new spot to check out.
Riverdale Park
Address: 425 Carlton Street, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Riverdale Park is18-hectares and located near Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue, so it's a popular spot for locals. During the winter, it's used for tobogganing, but in the summer, it's a great picnic spot because it has amazing views of downtown Toronto's skyline.
Trillium Park
Address: 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This might be a new park for some. For others, it's a hidden gem, but regardless, Trillium Park is a beautiful spot and a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Christie Pits Park
Address: 750 Bloor Street West, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This park can serve more than one purpose; people can play soccer, BBQ, bike, enjoy skateboarding, play volleyball and also picnic. The views are less of the CN Tower and more nature-esque, which is also quite beautiful if you're bored of the same old skyline.
High Park
Address: 1873 Bloor Street West, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: High Park is quite a popular spot to visit in the summer because it's huge, beautiful, and has many areas to explore. If you enjoy sitting by the water, you can snatch a spot by a pond, but if you want to hang out with some trees, there's a forest filled with trails and secret sites to choose from. It's gorgeous and there's no hiding it.
Kew Gardens
Address: 2075 Queen Street East, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in the Beaches, Kews Garden is a spot where you'll find a cenotaph, seasonal flower beds and a library! There are also tennis courts, a playground, trails, baseball diamonds, and more. Oh, and there are scenic views of Lake Ontario, which makes the whole experience even better!