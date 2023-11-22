The Lineup For Brampton On Stage January To May 2024 Has Been Announced & Here's A First Look
Teagan and Sara, Rupi Kaur, Eva Noblezada and more!
The curtain is rising once again as Brampton On Stage proudly announces its sizzling lineup for the January to May 2024 season, building on the success of its last season. Since its city-wide debut in May 2023, 'Brampton On Stage' has been a celebration of the diverse, intercultural talent that makes Brampton shine. Brampton On Stage continues to showcase 4 unique venues that include The Rose Mainstage and Studio, LBP and Cyril Clark.
Brampton On Stage is dedicated to catering to all ages, and in addition to concerts, comedy and more, this season also offers a diverse range of family-friendly shows such as Splash’N Boots for Family Day, Erth’s Dinosaur Live for March Break, Jungle Book, and 360 Allstars. And here's the kicker—affordable pricing! Most tickets won't break the bank, ranging from $10 to $89. Throw in ample free parking and a community that lives and breathes the arts, and you've got the perfect recipe for a cultural hub that's second to none.
The Trews: The House of Ill Fame 20th Anniversary Tour
Courtesy of Brampton on Stage
Don't miss the chance to rock the night away! Expect a night filled with toe-tapping beats and unforgettable melodies as The Trews take the stage, promising a rock experience like no other.
Tegan and Sara: The Not Tonight Tour
Courtesy of Eluvier Acosta
Get ready to be serenaded by the mesmerizing Tegan and Sara at The Rose with the Not Tonight tour with special guest, Becca Mancari. This intimate evening promises acoustic storytelling, highlighting their 2002 album If It Was You, alongside a set of their most beloved songs. An experience not to be missed!
Rupi Kaur with Sikh Heritage Night Foundation
Courtesy of Amrita Singh
Brampton's very own Rupi Kaur returns to celebrate Sikh Heritage Month. Join her for a night of performances that blend poetry and art, touching on themes of social justice and remembrance.
Brampton On Stage: January to May 2024 season
Price: $10 to $89
When: January to May 2024
Lineup:
- January 20: The Triplets of Belleville Cine-Concert
- January 26: Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd, Dark Side of the Moon
- February 2: An Evening with Tynomi Banks
- February 9: An Evening with Eva Noblezada
- February 15: The Trews: The House of Ill Fame 20th Anniversary Tour
- February 19: Splash'N Boots
- February 22: Flavours & Vibes – The Peace Love and Unity Edition
- March 1: Becoming The Beatles
- March 13: Erth’s Dinosaur Live
- March 22: Tegan and Sara: The Not Tonight Tour
- April 11: Jungle Book
- April 20: Rupi Kaur with Sikh Heritage Night Foundation
- May 11: The Jay Martin Mother's Day Comedy Clash