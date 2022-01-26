These 2022 Home Trends Will Make You Want To Rethink Your Mid-Century Modern Obsession
Add "barkitecture," luxe appliances and rage rooms to your Toronto apartment.
If you’re someone who keeps up with the latest trends, you’ve likely curated living spaces that inspire envy in friends and Instagram followers alike.
While mid-century modern was all the rage in 2021, Pinterest has predicted some new aesthetics that are about to take over the Internet (and your home).
According to Pinterest's annual not-yet-trending report, cultivating a staircase garden and decking out your laundry room with luxury appliances are just some of the things you can do to cement your trendsetter status.
Get ahead of the game with these design ideas — from barkitecture to goth kitchen decor — and give your home a chic 2022 upgrade.
Look Forward To Laundry Day
Every area of your home can be an aesthetic getaway — yes, that includes the laundry room. Opt for high-end appliances to add a touch of luxury, like this space-saving wash tower in black steel from Tasco Appliances.
Need a little extra laundry-day motivation? Add an elegant wine fridge to your nook (but put away that white blouse before pouring the pinot noir).
Maximize Curvature
Create a well-rounded home with bending couches, circular pool decks and swooping kitchen islands. These unique features will instantly add flow and personality to any space.
This trend is one you can make entirely your own. If you're a book lover, try hanging a ring-shaped wall shelf. All about crafting cocktails? Shake things up with a curved bar.
Embrace Your Dark Side
That's right — goth is back. If going heavy on the eyeliner excites you, double down and bring the aesthetic to your kitchen with all-black appliances. This sleek bundle from Tasco is both edgy and energy efficient.
From there, find your own style within the subculture. Eco-minded goths can store bulk goods in skull-shaped mason jars, while coffee aficionados can install this built-in espresso machine for making the perfect brew (served black, obviously).
Feel All The Feels
While the great outdoors is an excellent setting for stress relief, city dwellers (particularly those familiar with the wrath of Ontario winters) know that a retreat into nature isn't always possible.
The solution to this dilemma: emotional escape rooms. These in-house safe spaces are customized to help you work through your feelings. If meditating in your sunlit crystal corner doesn't do the trick, you can always let it out in a rage room.
Up Your Plant-Parent Game
Take your love of houseplants to the next level with biophilic design. Get inventive with your flora — it can do a lot more than grow in a pot in the corner.
For a little privacy, separate your shared living room with a vertical plant wall, or DIY a floral ceiling and immerse yourself in beauty.
Pamper Your Pet
While you're redecorating, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Build a dynamic pathway along the walls for your active kitty, or custom design a luxury loft for your pooch.
Getting sent to the doghouse doesn't seem all that bad with these barkitectural additions.
Check Yourself
Checkers are about to take over the design world. You can get into this funky trend by adding checkered rugs, wallpaper or cushions to your living area. You could even paint your nails to match.
If you're all in on this checkerboard moment, consider retiling your kitchen floor or backsplash. Complete the look with stylish appliances. Checkmate!
It's time to try new things, and you can stay ahead of the pack by getting creative with these fresh design trends.
Curate a space that shows off who you are and supports how you want to feel this year. If that includes new appliances, you can find luxury options with Tasco.
Order online to have an Appliance Professional deliver and install your goods, or visit one of Tasco's six showrooms across the GTA for inspo and expert insight.
After that, decorate to your heart's content — be it with planters, tombstone-shaped cutting boards, checkered accessories or all of the above (no judgement here).
