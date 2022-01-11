These Toronto Neighbourhoods Currently Have Hundreds Less COVID-19 Cases Than Others
Here's the five best and five worst neighbourhoods to be in rn!
No matter where you are in Toronto, COVID-19 cases are being reported, but some places have fewer than others.
COVID-19 cases have swiftly grown over the past few weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron variant makes its way through the province with higher hospitalization rates and record-breaking daily COVID-19 case counts.
As of January 10, there are currently 32,183 active cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, according to the City.
The neighbourhood with the least amount of recent COVID-19 cases from December 21, 2021, to January 10, 2022, is Beechborough to Greenbrook, with only 96 reported cases which is over 18 times lower than the highest reporting neighbourhood according to the City of Toronto.
The neighbourhood with the highest amount of recent COVID-19 cases is the Waterfront Communities and the Island with a total of 1,739 cases which is significantly higher than the second-highest reporting neighbourhood Rouge, with only 933 recently reported COVID-19 cases.
The five Toronto neighbourhoods with the lowest amount of recent COVID-19 cases are:
- Beechborough- Greenbrook, 96
- Lambton Baby Point, 118
- Rustic, 136
- Woodbine-Lumsden, 142
- Long Branch, 145
The five Toronto neighbourhoods with the highest amount of recent COVID-19 cases are:
- Waterfront Communities - The Islands, 1,739
- Rouge, 933
- Woburn, 931
- Malvern, 829
- Mimico, 828
The Waterfront Communities and the Island also reported the most COVID-19 cases per neighbourhood between December 2 to December 22, according to the City of Toronto, with 581recent reported COVID-19 cases.