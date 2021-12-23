Toronto's COVID-19 Cases Are The Worst In This 1 Neighbourhood RN
This one spot has hundreds more cases than others.
Ontario's COVID-19 case numbers are skyrocketing, and this Toronto neighbourhood is bringing in the highest rates for recent cases in the city.
The Waterfront communities and the Island have the highest case rate in the city with 581 recent COVID-19 cases, from December 2 to December 22, according to the City of Toronto.
Toronto's least impacted neighbourhoods are Bayview Woods-Steeles with 18 recent cases and Beechborough-Greenbrook with 19 recent cases.
Ontario's daily case numbers hit an all-time high on Thursday, with 5,790 new cases reported and seven new deaths marking the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
The Ontario government has recently implemented additional restrictions to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant, which is quickly spreading throughout the province.
New measures include limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. Capacity limits have also been brought to 50% in areas including cinemas, personal care services and restaurants.
Additional measures, such as curfews and early last calls were also implemented in restaurants and bars across the province.
Here are the Toronto neighbourhoods with the most COVID-19 cases:
- Waterfront Communities - 581 recent COVID-19 cases
- Niagara - 261 recent COVID-19 cases
- Church-Yonge Corridor - 179 recent COVID-19 cases
- The Beaches - 172 recent COVID-19 cases
- Annex - 162 recent COVID-19 cases
Here are the five Toronto neighbourhoods with the fewest COVID-19 cases:
- Bayview Woods-Steeles - 18 recent COVID-19 cases
- Beechborough-Greenbrook - 19 recent COVID-19 cases
- Brookhaven-Amesbury - 22 recent COVID-19 cases
- Elms-Old Rexdale - 22 recent COVID-19 cases
- Agincourt North - 23 recent COVID-19 cases