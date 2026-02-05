These under-an-hour getaways from downtown Toronto feel like a mini escape

Sponsored Content

When the city starts to feel a little too familiar — same coffee orders, same streets, same weekend plans — sometimes all you really need is a short drive and a fresh perspective.

Turns out, you don't have to go far, book flights or overthink logistics to get that "I needed this" feeling.

Durham Region is packed with quick, easy escapes that feel way more exciting than their drive times might suggest. Through Open Skies — a guide featuring 129 experiences across Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Clarington, Uxbridge, Scugog and Brock — you can build your own unique day trips or overnight getaways.

Whether you're planning something spontaneous or saving ideas for later, these under-the-radar itineraries are exactly the kind of mini escapes that make staying close to home feel like a win — and they're all under an hour from downtown Toronto.

This snowy adventure that balances adrenaline and cozy vibes

Four friends tubing down a hill at Lakeridge Ski Resort. Right: Donuts with a variety of toppings arranged on a board.

Lakeridge Ski Resort. Right: Little Thief Bakery.

Courtesy of Durham Tourism

Primary location: Uxbridge

Drive time from Toronto: ~45 minutes

📍Featured stops:

  • Little Thief Bakery
  • Lakeride Ski Resort
  • Nest by Trail Hub
  • Sundays Restaurant
  • The Second Wedge
  • Uxbridge Music Hall

Start slow with coffee and baked treats at Little Thief Bakery in downtown Uxbridge, then head out for fresh air and winter fun at Lakeridge Ski Resort where snow tubing and winter sports give the day instant momentum. Nearby Dagmar Ski Resort is another great option for some adrenaline-fuelled fun.

Afterwards, reward yourself with a meal at Nest by Trail Hub, located at the highest point in the GTA, or book a table at Sundays Restaurant, which holds a Michelin Green Star. If you're not ready to head home, live music in the beer garden at The Second Wedge, or a show at Uxbridge Music Hall, keeps the night going.

This all-weather day trip that feels like non-stop fun

\u200bBao from Market at 70 King. Right: Oshawa Generals play at Tribute Communities Centre.

Bao from Market at 70 King. Right: Oshawa Generals play at Tribute Communities Centre.

Courtesy of Durham Tourism

Primary location: Oshawa

Drive time from Toronto: ~55 minutes

📍Featured stops:

  • NEB's Fun World
  • Market at 70 King
  • Regent Theatre
  • Tribute Communities Centre

Start your trip with a space that's loud, bright and unapologetically fun: that's NEB's Fun World. It's massive and fully indoors, with bowling, arcade games, bumper cars, mini golf and enough options to keep everyone entertained without checking the time.

When you're ready to eat, Market at 70 King — a multiple food vendor market and cocktail bar — makes it easy to keep the whole group happy, whether you're craving dumplings and bao from Bao Mama, à la carte sushi from Sushi Again or gourmet handcrafted sweets and ice cream from Gabe + Pancha's.

For a proper finale, catch a live show at Regent Theatre or an Oshawa Generals OHL game at Tribute Communities Centre.

This wellness escape that feels like hitting reset

The cake display filled with baker goods from Melly's Market + Caf\u00e9. Right: Guests relax in the thermal baths at Thermea Spa Village Whitby.

Melly's Market + Café. Right: Thermea Spa Village Whitby.

Courtesy of Durham Tourism

Primary location: Whitby

Drive time from Toronto: ~40 minutes

📍Featured stops:

  • Melly's Market + Café
  • Thermea Spa Village Whitby
  • The Springwood
  • Station Gallery

This is the kind of day that starts quietly and stays that way. Start the day at Melly's Market + Café, a café-meets-workplace-meets-market known for great coffee, local goods and an inclusive hiring model.

Once you've ordered your iced banoffee latte and a freshly baked muffin, settle in for a few unhurried hours at Thermea Spa Village Whitby, where luxurious thermal pools and saunas make time feel optional.

On the way home, keep the relaxed energy going with dinner at The Springwood, a neighbourhood spot focused on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients from regenerative farms. Or slow things down with a quiet stop at Station Gallery, where rotating exhibitions and hands-on workshops, like pottery classes, invite you to linger.

Unique overnight upgrades that turn a day trip into a real getaway

A plush bed inside a glamping tent. Right: A blue hotel room.

Birchwood Luxury Camping. Right: George Stanley Inn.

Courtesy of Durham Tourism

Primary location: Locations vary across Durham Region

Drive time from Toronto: Varies, typically less than an hour

📍Featured stops:

  • Birchwood Luxury Camping
  • George Stanley Inn

Staying one night changes everything. At Birchwood Luxury Camping, you can fall asleep under the stars in a geodesic dome, making the experience feel equal parts outdoorsy and elevated.

If character is more your style, the George Stanley Inn offers a historic stay that's been featured in film and TV productions. Pair either option with nearby dining or outdoor experiences, and your close-to-home trip suddenly feels like a proper escape.

Durham Region proves you don't have to go far to feel like you've gone somewhere new. With 129 experiences to choose from, Open Skies invites you to keep your plans flexible, your luggage light and your dollars in Canada — all while discovering just how much is waiting an hour from downtown Toronto.

