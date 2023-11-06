This Axe Throwing Location Is The Perfect Activity To Upgrade Your Holiday Parties
A unique twist to your holiday festivities!
It’s time to swap out your usual holiday party spot for something a bit more thrilling! BATL Axe Throwing is not your average get-together; it’s an epic adventure waiting to happen.
Whether you're planning a holiday bash, a unique corporate event, or just a festive gathering with friends, BATL is ready to host you, and it’s even great for date night! It’s the original Axe Throwing brand, and they’ve transformed this sport from backyard fun to a North American sensation.
They provide an inclusive and accessible experience that guarantees a fantastic time for everyone. Whether it’s your first time picking up an axe or you're practically a pro, their team is on-site to guide you, ensuring a safe and memorable experience.
You can choose from options like the ‘BATL Casual’, which offers an hour or two of throwing, or go all-in with the ’BATL Premium’ to get the most out of your experience with exclusive perks. Plus, BATL is more than just axe throwing. It's a one-stop shop for all your entertainment needs. From sipping on drinks at the bar to enjoying local culinary delights – they've got you covered.
BATL Axe Throwing
Price: As low as $29.99 per person
Address: All Toronto locations
Why You Need To Go: Step up your holiday game and make some epic memories at BATL Axe Throwing. For a truly memorable experience, you can book the ‘BATL Premium’ experience which has plenty of room for up to 24 people, a dedicated coach for your team and you’ll get a chance to throw the ‘BIG AXE’! Spots are filling up fast, so gather your crew and book now. Get ready to make this holiday season unforgettable!