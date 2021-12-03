This Chocolate Truck In Toronto Is Giving Out Free Treats & Here's Where To Find It

Wandered Through The The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $8 per person on select dates
When: November 18 to December 31, 2021
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Of course, the Toronto Christmas Market, rebranded as The Distillery Winter Village, is a must-visit every holiday season. You can shop from tons of vendors and explore quaint twinkling streets.
Website
Sipped Festive Cocktails At Miracle
Price: 💸💸
When: November 25 to December 26, 2021
Address: 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love the holiday season, you'll want to spend your time at this bar. Overflowing with decor and cheer, this spot serves up all sorts of themed cocktails.
Website
Wandered Along A Christmas Trail At Casa Loma
Price: $40+ per person
When: November 25 to December 30, 2021
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma has transformed into an enchanted Christmas palace, and there's so much to see. You can take a 2-kilometre trip through twinkling gardens, themed rooms, and underground tunnels decked out in decor.
Website
Gotten Festive At WinterFest
Price: $29.99 + per person
When: November 13 to December 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland is looking different this season, and you'll feel like you're wandering through the North Pole as you explore all that WinterFest has to offer. Don't forget to try the festive funnel cake!
Website
Snapped A Photo By The Eaton Centre Tree
Price: Free
When: Available to the public starting November 19, 2021
Address: 220 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This giant, iconic tree has returned to the shopping centre, and this year, you can even decorate it from your phone.
Website
Eaten All The Holiday Treats At Sweaters N' Snowflakes
Price: Free admission
When: Select days from December 3 to 26, 2021
Address: 621 Richmond St, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto's festive pop-up is returning, and you can eat treats like gingerbread poutine and sip mulled wine in a sparkling winter wonderland.
Website
Stepped Inside A Christmas Fairytale
Price: $35 + per adult
When: Opening November 20, 2021
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Immersive Nutcracker lets you experience the classic tale in a new way, and you can see the story unfold through massive projections that fill up the room.
Website
Shopped At The Toronto Zoo
Price: $5.50 per person
When: Select dates from November 19 to December 23, 2021
Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Toronto Zoo is lighting up with a twinkling Christmas market where you can shop for all sorts of goodies.
Website
Stopped By The Bay Windows
Price: Free
When: Starting November 5, 2021
Address: 176 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Bay has turned its windows into a holiday wonderland for another year, and you can see a frosty Snow-Making Department and more.
Website
Driven Along The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
Price: $25 per vehicle
When: November 13 to December 23, 2021
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can experience all the Christmas cheer without leaving your car at this trail, which includes giant snow globes and a trip through the North Pole.
Website
Explored Polar Winter Festival
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 25 to December 26, 2021
Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive new festival comes with a little market, giant installations, a boozy lounge, and tons of photo ops.
Website
Visited The Christmas Market At Stackt
Price: Free
When: November 23 to December 31, 2021
Address: 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stackt is getting festive with its Holiday Hills event, and you can enjoy live music, Crokicurl, shopping, and so much more.
Website
Sipped The Day Away At The Thirsty Elf
Price: $16+ per cocktail
When: Thursday to Saturday, November 19 to December 18, 2021
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Royal York has a festive bar, and it's like stepping into Candy Cane Lane. There are lots of themed drinks as well as food to indulge in.
Website
Skated At The Harbourfront
Price: Free admission
When: Until March 6, 2022, depending on weather
Address: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The glistening ice, views of the lake, and snowy surroundings at this rink will put you in the Christmas spirit.
Website
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.