This Chocolate Truck In Toronto Is Giving Out Free Treats & Here's Where To Find It

The sweetest way to spend your Friday!

This Chocolate Truck In Toronto Is Giving Out Free Treats & Here's Where To Find It
Lindt | Handout

The streets of Toronto just got a bit sweeter with the arrival of this hot chocolate truck.

The Lindt holiday truck will be driving around the city on December 3 and giving out free treats while supplies last.

Lindt | Handout

If you're in the mood for something sweet, you can find the mobile chocolate emporium at these spots:

  • Queen Street West & Bay Street at 10:30 a.m.
  • Trinity Bellwoods at 2 p.m.
  • Roy Thompson Hall at 5 p.m.

You can warm up with gourmet hot chocolate or bite into truffles for the perfect end to the week.

If you're looking for more free things to do, check out some of these festive spots that won't break your budget.

Lindt Chocolate Truck

Lindt | Handout

Price: Free

When: December 3, 2021

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy free hot chocolate and truffles from this truck.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

