This Epic Circus Is Coming To The GTA & It'll Have You On The Edge Of Your Seat
It's double the fun and half the price!
Brace yourselves, because the most exhilarating spectacle is coming to town! The Royal Canadian International Circus, famous for its stellar performances and breathtaking stunts, is setting up its Big Top in both Scarborough and Mississauga, ready to captivate and astound you.
Promising a spectacular show featuring the cream of the crop of international circus talent, you'll be on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Prepare to be mesmerized as The African Bone Breakers, who you might remember from America's Got Talent, exhibit their unbelievable flexibility. Your pulse will race as The Fantastic Five Guerrero High Wire Troupe performs daring feats high above the ground. You'll find yourself holding your breath as daredevils risk everything in The Motorcycle Globe of Death, and be entranced as an award-winning speed juggler whirls objects faster than the eye can follow.
Experience the wonder of gravity-defying aerialists soaring overhead, fire jugglers on a 50-foot-high wheel lighting up the night, and magical illusions that will have you questioning what's real. To round it all off, enjoy comedy that will have you in fits of laughter. This is truly a night not to be missed.
Royal Canadian International Circus
When: July 20 to August 20
- Scarborough: July 20 to 30
- Mississauga: August 3 to 20
Addresses: in Ontario
- Bridlewood Mall: 2900 Warden Ave., Scarborough, ON
- Dixie Outlet Mall: 1250 S Service Rd, Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fuel your excitement with classic circus treats like popcorn, snow cones, mini donuts or cotton candy, and gear up for a night that you won't soon forget. Even better, use the code 'Narcity' at checkout to snatch up 2 General Admission Tickets for just $35!