This New Liberty Village Rental Property Is Giving Away A Free Tesla & It Could Be Yours
Plus one year of free parking.
Toronto renters know how hard it is to find a great place to live in the city. Oftentimes it means choosing between a place with a decent view, enough kitchen space, or any kind of local convenience. Safe to say, trying to find the place that's just perfect for you can be tough.
A new addition to the Liberty Village community is trying to do something different. Located just steps from the waterfront, Novus is a two-tower rental property, full of perks like a Sky Lounge with fire pits, barbecues, a penthouse lounge, a café for residents, a fitness centre, an original art collection featuring local BIPOC artists and much more.
Minutes from the streetcar and some of Toronto's best restaurants, nightlife and shopping, Novus has quick and easy access to the city's best green spaces like Garrison and Coronation Parks, perfect for taking your pet out for a walk. Yes, Novus is pet friendly and even has a pet spa for when your furry companion jumps in every puddle on the way home.
The towers offer a range of apartments including one bed, one bed plus den, and two-bedroom suites with upscale and sustainable styling. Rent begins at $1,950 and includes free, exclusive in-tower events, an Altea Active Membership, and premium services, like a concierge, situated in an ideal locale.
And, if you're one of the first people to sign a lease, you might just win a Tesla too.
Novus is entering the first 200 leaseholders into a draw to win a Model 3 Pearl White Tesla with a standard transmission and rear-wheel drive, worth nearly $55,000. The winner will also get one whole year of free parking (worth $1,800) — a hot commodity in downtown Toronto, as locals already know.
Open to new and existing tenants of 11 or 25 Ordnance Street, the contest will close once 200 unit leases have been signed or on December 15, 2021, whichever comes first. For full rules and details, visit the Novus Contest site.
Novus is committed to sustainability and offers plenty of perks for the environmentally conscious renter, including electric-vehicle charging stations, rooftop beehives to help local pollination, common areas cleaned with eco-friendly supplies, and a car-share service for residents.
Plus, the group behind Novus, BentallGreenOak, has an annual reforestation initiative.
Entries for the contest are still available, so
book a viewing if you're interested in a slice of modern, sustainable living (you might just end up with a Tesla).
