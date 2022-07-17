This Ontario City Is Giving Out Free Gift Cards & All You Have To Do Is Visit Local Spots
Did someone say free?💸
Are you looking for a new Ontario city to explore and need a starting point? Or maybe you live close to the city of Windsor and you'd love to get free stuff as you explore.
Whatever the situation, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) is making it super easy to get the most out of your summer in the city as you discover or rediscover new places. Over 100 locations in the region have joined the "My Happy Place" campaign and it leads to free gift cards from local businesses of your choice.
All you have to do is register for a digital pass, check in to local spots and collect points that add up to gift cards. There are some surprise discounts along the way too.
You'll be sure to find your happy place this summer and all you need is your phone and a sense of adventure. Once you register for your mobile passport you can start visiting and checking in to your soon-to-be favourite spots around the city.
From breweries and pizza joints to farmer's markets and paddle board rentals, you can have a summer full of epic adventures as you collect points. Each time you check in to a new location it is one point added to the roster. Once you collect 15 points you can choose your $25 gift card or save up to $25 points for a $50 gift card.
You don't need to wait until you receive enough points to reap some rewards. While the tourism board isn't disclosing a list of spots that are also offering discounts and bonus items when you check in, they gave Narcity a hint at some of the freebies you may stumble upon.
Some sneaky discounts you may find are a free cannoli with pizza purchase, 10% or 15% off purchases, free ice wine tasting, save the tax and free slushie with your rental. It looks like you'll have to start exploring to find out where you can grab these deals. According to TWEPI, about one-third of the participating businesses are offering these extra discounts or freebies.
They've also created some handy itineraries so you can explore easier and collect points quicker. The "On Island Time" itinerary is a tour of Pelee Island and if you visit all the locations listed you'll add eight points to your passport. Other itineraries include Wine and Dine, Mind Body & Soul, Cruise N' Brews and Summer in the City, among others.
The contest runs until October 31, 2022 and is sure to help you find some new ways to enjoy the region. Have you found your happy place yet?
My Happy Place
Happy face location markers in restaurants, kayaking rivers, wineries and locations around Windsor.
Price: Rates vary depending on visit/activity
When: Contest closes on October 31, 2022
Address: Windsor-Essex County, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover new spots or visit some of your favourite go-to's in the Windsor region, checking in as you go to collect points and hopefully find your happy place along the way.