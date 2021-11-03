This Toronto Grocer Sells Frozen Food Perfect For Meal Planning & Any Occasion
Meal prep = done.
With fall in full swing, work and school are busy, the holidays are on their way, and all the best shows are back for you to binge. In the midst of all that, it can be tough getting everything on your to-do list done. But M&M Food Market has you covered with flash-frozen food (packaged at the peak of its freshness) to help you save time on meal prep, mid-week dinners and party planning.
M&M Food Market's products are a far cry from your parents' frozen dinners. In store and online, you can find a huge variety or of delicious, restaurant-quality frozen offerings, including Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignons and Salmon Wellington.
M&M Food Market also offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options to meet your dietary needs and preferences, like Chargrilled Veggie Burgers and Cauliflower Bites.
Whether you're after appetizers, prepared meals and desserts — M&M Food Market's got you covered. The Chocolate Lovers Variety Pack, for example, is loaded with mouthwatering vegan and gluten-free treats for anyone with a serious sweet tooth.
It's all about real food for real life; all of its products are free from artificial colours, flavours and sweeteners, which means you can feel good about what you put on the table.
M&M Food Market also has tons of holiday favourites to help you plan the ultimate get-together or festive spread. Try the super cheesy and savoury French Onion Soup, followed by a rich, slow-cooked Pork Pot Roast and then finish it off with a scrumptious slice of one of their eight TOO TALL®Cakes.
Because M&M Food Market's food options are frozen, you get variety and value, regardless of the season. Freezing preserves the flavour, freshness and nutritional content of food, which means hassle-free, tasty meals for you. Frozen food can even help reduce your food waste since you only need to thaw and cook the amount necessary.
M&M Food Market knows your time is valuable and offers the convenience of online shopping. Collect your order from multiple locations in Toronto, opt for curbside pickup or have your groceries delivered anywhere across the city (for days when you don't even want to leave the house).
Whether you're prepping for a special occasion, getting on top of your meal planning, or you're just short of ideas for tonight's dinner, M&M Food Market has everything you need to host a memorable meal any day of the week.