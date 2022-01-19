This Winter Hike Near Toronto Has 5 Lookouts & You Can Gaze Over A Glittering Escarpment
It's less than an hour from the city!
Located less than an hour from the city, you can discover a serene winter wonderland with soaring views.
Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area is nestled along the Niagara Escarpment in Milton, and it’s a gorgeous place for a snowy hike.
The area is full of trails and has five towering lookout points where you can gaze across the world below.
The Buffalo Crag trail is the path to take if you want to find the best views. The vantage points boast views of a snow-filled valley, and you can watch the "escarpment glitter" in the sun.
If you want a shorter hike, the Vista Adventure trail takes less than an hour to complete.
The area is a great place to spot owls during the winter months, and you can also find ancient cedar trees that are hundreds of years old.
Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hike your way to stunning look spots at this scenic area.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.