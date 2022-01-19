Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
winter in ontario

This Winter Hike Near Toronto Has 5 Lookouts & You Can Gaze Over A Glittering Escarpment

It's less than an hour from the city!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Winter Hike Near Toronto Has 5 Lookouts & You Can Gaze Over A Glittering Escarpment
@carolinesantosxo | Instagram, Conservation Halton

Located less than an hour from the city, you can discover a serene winter wonderland with soaring views.

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area is nestled along the Niagara Escarpment in Milton, and it’s a gorgeous place for a snowy hike.

The area is full of trails and has five towering lookout points where you can gaze across the world below.

The Buffalo Crag trail is the path to take if you want to find the best views. The vantage points boast views of a snow-filled valley, and you can watch the "escarpment glitter" in the sun.

If you want a shorter hike, the Vista Adventure trail takes less than an hour to complete.

The area is a great place to spot owls during the winter months, and you can also find ancient cedar trees that are hundreds of years old.

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hike your way to stunning look spots at this scenic area.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ontario hikes

This Ontario Winter Hike Passes A Magical Forest River & Takes You To An Epic Lookout

It's 2 hours from Toronto.

@peyvand.life | Instagram, @janellescorner | Instagram

The Pretty River Valley Provincial Park comes by its name honestly, as you will find a picturesque river and a lookout point over a valley of trees.

The Ontario park has an intricate network of hiking trails, with multiple trail options passing the pretty river and leading to lookout views over forests and lakes.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ontario

This Ontario Trail Has 'Goat Walks' & You Can Take A Cute Critter Through A Glowing Forest

The experience only costs $5. 🐐

@eclipselightwalk | Instagram, @muskokagoataway | Instagram

If you're looking for a reason to get outside, here's a super cute incentive.

Eclipse Walk With Light is offering 'goat walks' through its illuminated forest, and you can stroll with an adorable little critter beneath glowing lights.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario hikes

This Easy Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Feels Like You're Wandering Through A Polar Desert

Find it in Ontario's "mini Hollywood".

@unexpectedjourneys1 | Instagram, @ejb_greybeard | Instagram

If you're looking for a peaceful walk surrounded by a unique ecosystem, you'll find something new at this Ontario park.

Burnt Lands Provincial Park has a flat and easy hiking trail near Ottawa where you can transport yourself to what feels like a polar desert.

Keep Reading Show less
road trips near toronto

The Best Vacation Spots For Couples In Ontario Were Just Revealed So Call Your Fave Person

Valentine's Day is just around the corner!

@chantelchaves | Instagram, @promain97 | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

If you've been dreaming of a romantic couple's getaway or a vacay with your best friend, then these spots will give you some travel inspo.

Vrbo just shared the top five destinations for two people in Ontario with Narcity, and there's so much to do at each destination.

Keep Reading Show less