Toronto officer charged under Project South pleads guilty to improper computer search
A Toronto police officer who was charged as part of Project South, a sweeping organized crime and police corruption probe, has pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a computer.
A lawyer for Const. Elias Mouawad confirms the plea was entered in court on Monday.
Peter Brauti also confirms the Crown withdrew a breach of trust charge against his client.
Mouawad was among eight current and retired Toronto police officers charged in the Project South investigation led by York regional police.
The officers were among 27 suspects charged earlier this year in the probe that uncovered allegations of bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking, among other offences.
The case unfolded after police in York Region started investigating an alleged plot to kill a corrections facility officer, leading to accusations that some Toronto officers had leaked personal information to members of an organized crime group.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.
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