Torontonians Might Have To Put A Leash On Their Cats Whenever They Go Outside & Here's Why
Adventure walks with "Fluffy" might look different. 🐱
Your cat might not be able to run around Toronto's streets freely soon because the City is currently thinking about making cats wear a leash whenever you two go out for a nature walk together.
Right now, city staff are proposing some changes to bylaws that could prevent pet owners from having their pets roam the streets. The only exception will be for pigeons, who will still be allowed to be "at large" in the 6ix should it get passed.
In a City Council meeting on July 6, Nathalie Karvonen, the executive director and founder of the Toronto Wildlife Centre, shared data from a 2013 Environment Canada study that found that cats were responsible for the death of about 200 million birds across the country each year. Karvonen noted that squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, and other small critters are at risk of getting attacked by cats, too.
"Cats themselves are also at great risk when they are allowed to roam outdoors," Karvonen told councillors. "When they go outside they essentially become part of the food chain. They prey upon birds and small mammals but they themselves are preyed upon by larger wild animals."
Former Scarborough city councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker strongly supports the anti-roaming bylaw for cats, and said it in a way that really puts it into perspective for all cat owners obsessed with their pets: "If you love your cat, keep Fluffy indoors and let them be the beautiful cat that they are."
While many were in favour of passing the bylaw, Carleton Grant, the executive director of municipal licensing standards for the City, called the anti-roaming bylaw "problematic" and "impossible."
The motion was moved by Shelley Carroll, the councillor for Don Valley North, who feels strongly that people don't want cats roaming around the streets. The bylaw change hasn't yet been approved, though it could be in the next couple of weeks.
So, you don't have to worry about getting a leash for Whiskers just yet.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.