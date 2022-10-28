Toronto's Cuban Brunch Spot Serves Bottomless Tropical Mimosas & It's Like Dining In Havana
The restaurant also serves 'beachy' meals and cocktails. 🥞
There's now another reason to plan a brunch outing in Toronto. A recently-opened restaurant is serving drool-worthy morning dishes and boozy drinks, and you'll feel like you're brunching in a whole other world.
Bar Habana is a Cuban restaurant concept from the same people behind La Cubana. The Leslieville venue first opened in July 2022 and began offering brunch in August.
Bar Habana in Toronto, Ontario.Courtesy of Bar Habana
You'll be transported to Cuba as soon as you step inside. The decor is influenced by Cuban architecture, and the colour scheme reflects Havana's retro buildings and old school cars. Stained glass arches and tropical green hues add to the aesthetic of the space.
The menu is focused around beachy dishes and snacks like Cuban Grilled Corn, Salt Cod Croquettas, and Grilled Shrimp with Mango Black Bean Salsa. You can also order main dishes such as Crispy Fried Pork Belly and the Bar Habana Burger.
The cocktails are inspired by "Cuba's enduring lure," and you can sip drinks like The Periodista (meaning journalist) with dark rum and apricot brandy, and Como La Flor with butterfly pea flower-infused gin and lavender-infused syrup.
On weekends, the venue offers Cuban brunch, and some popular dishes include the Chorizo Hash and Banana French Toast. You can also enjoy the Cuban Breakfast which pairs well with a Cuban coffee.
Starting in November, the venue will offer bottomless tropical mimosas which are available with a food order for $15.
If you're craving a taste of the tropics, then head to this spot for boozy drinks, delicious dishes, and weekend brunch.
Bar Habana
Burger from Bar Habana.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cuban
Address: 1030 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a mini trip to Cuba at this recently-opened restaurant.