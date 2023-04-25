You Can Take Your Marketing Skills To The Next Level With This New Book
Calling all small business owners
Are you a small business owner or aspiring marketing leader who wants to take their skills to the next level? Look no further than the Empowering Leadership Potential Series, a collection of business marketing books written by Marketing Hall of Legends inductee, Dr. Alan Middleton.
Published by AMA Toronto, this series includes the recently released “Marketing Matters for Small & Medium Enterprises: Now More Than Ever!” And “Mentorship Matters: Now More Than ever!” Packed with valuable resources and support to help you foster growth and reach new heights, these books provide insightful and instructive advice on issues that matter to marketers and business leaders.
With these books, you'll be equipped with the knowledge and expertise needed to make your marketing efforts a success. Don't miss out on this opportunity to level up your skills and grow your business!
Empowering Leadership Potential Book Series
Courtesy of American Marketing Association
Price: $12.64 CAD
Details: A must-read for entrepreneurs and SME marketers. Written for aspiring and inspiring marketing leaders who want to build their own leadership potential or help others build theirs, the books support AMA Toronto members and the marketing community with timely, insightful, and instructive advice about issues that matter.