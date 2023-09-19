You Can Unlock The Secret To Stress-Free Adventures With This Canadian Travel Insurance
Ready for a game-changer?
Are you a travel enthusiast who thrives on spontaneous adventures? Or perhaps you're planning your first epic backpacking adventure? Whatever your travel style, soNomad has a secret weapon for you - the Multi-Trip Annual Travel Insurance. This game-changer is perfect for Canadian wanderlust enthusiasts like you who love to hit the road multiple times a year.
Affordability at its Best
Courtesy of soNomad
At just $94 for those aged between 25 to 35, soNomad's 30-day option covers all your trips of 30 days or less during the year, making it a steal! If you're planning eight trips this year, that would normally cost you around $800 in travel insurance. With soNomad, you'll save a whopping $706!
Spontaneity is Key
Courtesy of soNomadWith the multi-trip annual insurance, you can embark on multiple adventures throughout the year without contacting your insurer each time. So, if a spontaneous trip to Rio de Janeiro for a party comes up, you're already covered internationally!
Easy Extensions
Courtesy of soNomad
If you decide to extend your trip beyond 30 days, you can easily do so by contacting soNomad. You'll only pay a small fee, for the extra days, as the first 30 days are already included in your coverage.
Ready to travel more?
It's time to let the cat out of the bag and share this amazing travel hack with fellow budget travellers. With soNomad's Multi-Trip Annual Travel Insurance, you can save big bucks, enjoy spontaneous trips, and easily extend your coverage if needed. Book your travel insurance with soNomad now and start planning your next adventure!