I Tried KFC’s New Double Down Sandwich & I Just Can’t Understand The Hype (PHOTOS)
It’s only available for the next four weeks.🍗
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
For the first time after almost a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken — a.k.a. KFC — brought back a menu item that many people have been hyping about on the internet: The KFC Double Down Sandwich.
After reading about the combo and learning that the fast-food chain is only planning to serve it for four weeks, I went straight to the closest location I had to see what new flavors I could find on a fried chicken meal.
To my surprise, I have to admit that, while the flavor was good, I just don’t understand why people excitedly waited for this food item.
So, let’s go over the most important aspects of this limited-edition sandwich — flavor, size, and price.
Did KFC discontinue the Double Down Sandwich?
\u201cRIP, Buns. The Double Down is back for a limited time, starting TODAY! Get it while you can \ud83c\udfc3\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— KFC (@KFC) 1678111271
KFC discontinued the Double Down Sandwich in the United States almost ten years ago. It was first introduced by KFC in 2010 and had a comeback in April 2014.
However, the fast-food company released the sandwich again on March 06, 2023, for a limited time.
"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S., in a press release. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."
What is the KFC sandwich with no bun?
The KFC Double Down Sandwich. Right: Fernanda Leon holding some KFC french fries.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
Ok, so the KFC Double Down Sandwich is basically a chicken burger without the bun. It is good, a little bit salty, but nothing unbearable.
However, this wouldn’t be something I miss once it’s gone from the fast-food chain’s menu, as I honestly prefer their chicken strips way better.
The fact that this is meant to be a sandwich without bread, and it’s the chicken that "acts" as it, makes me feel like the "Colonel's Special Sauce," cheese, and bacon are just there to make this dish more difficult to eat. You know, I just felt like eating the chicken by itself instead of having to deal with the rest of the ingredients there and not even having the option to dip it into my favorite type of sauce.
Additionally, the fries that came with my meal were really good and crispy. I was surprised to see that KFC has such good french fries.
How much is the KFC Double Down Sandwich combo?
The receipt for the KFC Double Down combo. Right: A sign promoting KFC's Double Down combo.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
The Double Down Sandwich combo is definitely pricey if you ask me.
The combo comes with the new sandwich, fries, and a drink. I ended up paying a total of $13.97 with extra 20 cents charged after asking for bottled water instead of a fountain drink — I just don’t like soda.
How big is the KFC Double Down Sandwich?
Texas Editor Fernanda Leon holding a Double Down Sandwich from KFC. Right: A KFC bag.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
The size of this sandwich is huge!
While I’m not a big fan of humongous meals, if what you’re looking for is to satisfy your appetite with a savory chicken sandwich that’s almost the size of your head, then this is the perfect option.
I was honestly surprised at how big this dish is. Totally unexpected, and I was not able to finish the whole thing.
The Verdict
I don’t hate it, but I don’t love it either.
To me, the Double Down Sandwich is just fried chicken with some extra ingredients you can get at the supermarket. Or, you can just order some chicken strips, the "Colonel's Special Sauce," — which, in my opinion, tastes like regular mayo — and some cheese and bacon slices.
Again, I just don’t understand the hype.