A Twitter User Asked For Canada Vs. USA Comparisons & Poutine Is Winning The Debate
From politics to food, these neighboring countries are very different.
Each country has unique aspects that make it different from the rest. Laws, food, culture and quality of life are just a few examples of what can differ from place to place.
A popular tweet posted on Christmas Eve has asked users of the platform to list several things Canadians have that U.S. residents don’t.
"What does Canada have, but the USA doesn’t?" Music Publicist and SiriusXM Host Eric Alper posted on Twitter.
The debate seems to have a popular and yummy winner, as many replied to the host’s tweet with images of poutine.
Poutine is a dish made of french fries and cheese curds topped with gravy that originated in the Canadian province of Quebec and is something of a national delicacy but not a popular dish in the United States, indeed.
Ketchup chips were another food item that made it to the discussion, a chip flavor Americans don’t necessarily eat.
However, the social media conversation didn’t only focus on food and snacks, Twitter users also mentioned political and social aspects these countries don’t necessarily share.
"Universal common courtesy and a society that understands they're all in it together," a person replied in the Twitter discussion referring to Canada.
"Common sense gun laws, a gun culture that is not hare-brained, French as a co-official language federally, people that are polite and reserved, full diplomatic and economic ties with Cuba, and sane conservatives," another Twitter user chimed in.
Canadians — and maybe even people who just love this country — definitely showed their pride and highlighted the good things their U.S. neighbors are missing out on.