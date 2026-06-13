Fans from Germany charged with assaulting officers at Toronto Stadium: police

Two charged after officers assaulted at stadium
Two charged after officers assaulted at stadium
Fans of both teams cheer under a FIFA sign in the stands during group B World Cup soccer action between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Writer

Two men from Germany have been arrested after police officers were assaulted at Toronto Stadium ahead of a World Cup match between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Police say they responded to an altercation in the stands on Friday afternoon.

They say items were thrown at officers when they tried to eject a fan from the stadium.

Police say two officers suffered minor injuries.

They say the two people arrested were associated with a Bosnian fan group.

A 25-year-old and a 27-year-old have each been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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