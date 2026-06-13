Fans from Germany charged with assaulting officers at Toronto Stadium: police
Two charged after officers assaulted at stadium
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Writer
Jun 12, 2026, 9:29 PM
Two men from Germany have been arrested after police officers were assaulted at Toronto Stadium ahead of a World Cup match between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Police say they responded to an altercation in the stands on Friday afternoon.
They say items were thrown at officers when they tried to eject a fan from the stadium.
Police say two officers suffered minor injuries.
They say the two people arrested were associated with a Bosnian fan group.
A 25-year-old and a 27-year-old have each been charged with assaulting a peace officer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.