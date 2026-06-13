Two Montreal police officers suspended over racism allegations, 14 others reassigned

Two Montreal police officers suspended for racism
Two Montreal police officers suspended for racism
An insignia of the Montreal police force is seen during a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Two Montreal police officers have been suspended and 14 others reassigned following allegations of discriminatory and racist behaviour toward citizens. 

In a statement to the media, Montreal police say the officers involved are from Station 39 in the borough of Montréal-Nord.

The two suspended officers are under investigation by the prosecutor's office regarding possible violations of the Criminal Code. 

Police Chief Fady Dagher specified that 14 other officers were reassigned to tasks that do not require contact with any citizens involved in the investigation.

Earlier in the day, La Presse and Radio-Canada reported that among the allegations are that officers cut the hair of racialized citizens to turn it into "trophies." 

Dagher told a news conference that the reports of haircutting were "part of the allegations."

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said that upon hearing about the allegations, she asked the provincial government to accelerate the implementation of body cameras for police officers. 

"Any form of racial profiling or violence is unacceptable," Martinez Ferrada said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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