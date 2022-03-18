Two Young Boys Got Lost In The Amazon Rainforest & They Somehow Survived For A Month
The eldest boy was only 8!
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Two brothers under the age of 10 got lost in the Amazon rainforest, but they somehow beat the odds and managed to survive for four weeks before they were found alive.
Glauco Ferreira, 8, and his little brother Gleison, 6, wandered off into the forests of Brazil on February 18 while chasing some small birds, reported the BBC.
Search parties scoured the forest for several weeks in hopes of finding them, but it was ultimately a local tree cutter who found them by chance on March 15.
The bothers were found 6 kilometres away from their village, alive but in pretty rough condition. They were hungry, frail, dehydrated and bruised when they were found, Brazil's Amazonia Real reports.
They were immediately transported to the hospital via helicopter, where they were treated for malnourishment and are expected to make a full recovery.
They said they survived on nothing but rainwater for weeks.
When they were found, the boys had reportedly been in the same place for four days because they'd become so weak. But they called out for help when they heard the tree cutter in the distance, and that’s how he located the two youngsters.
“The smaller child screamed; this person went to where he was and managed to find them. When they got there, they were lying down,” the father told ABC News.
When they first disappeared, hundreds of people spent weeks trying to find them in the forest to no avail.
The boys got lost during the Amazon's rainy season, when everything is wetter, the forest is denser and moving around is much more difficult.
The boys were recovering in hospital on Thursday.
