Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Used To Be A Comedian & He Would 'Play' Piano With His Junk
He played the president on TV before he got the job IRL.
Before he became the actual president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy pretended to be one for a TV show.
The Ukrainian leader has been projecting a tough and determined image amid Russia's invasion lately, so it might be surprising to know that Vladimir Putin's "No. 1 target" used to be an actor a comedian who once played the piano with his genitals.
Yes, you read that right.
Zelenskyy ran for and won the Ukrainian presidency in 2019, after winning citizens' hearts by playing the role on a show called Servant of The People.
According to People, Zelenskyy appeared in many Ukrainian movies and shows over the years, including Dancing With The Stars and voicing the Ukrainian version of two Paddington movies.
Not only did he compete in Ukraine's version of Dancing With The Stars, but he even won the 2006 season of the show.
so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imaginingpic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr— Kat Abu (@Kat Abu) 1645930887
Paddington actor Hugh Bonneville even commented on President Zelenskyy's involvement with the series on his Twitter and thanked him.
Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBearhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vlb4z9ge5E\u00a0\u2026— Hugh Bonneville \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Hugh Bonneville \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1645996602
"Until today, I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskyy. #PaddingtonBear," read his tweet.
The 44-year-old also proved that he was the full package back in the day by pretending to play the piano…with his genitals.
Who among us has not played "Hava Nagila" on a piano with their genitals on stage and then gone on to lead their country against a foreign invasion?pic.twitter.com/6IlRgF83he— Amy Spiro (@Amy Spiro) 1646006429
It was apparently a bit that he did with his comedy troupe, Kvartal 95.
Although he came up through the entertainment industry, Zelenskyy's education included earning a law degree from the Kyiv National Economic University, ABC News reports.
He then pursued his career as a comedian and an actor and eventually earned his role acting as the president of Ukraine in the hit TV series Servant Of The People back in 2015.
In the series, he played a school history teacher who goes on a political crusade against the corrupt Ukrainian government and eventually ends up landing the position of president.
Servant of the People\u00a0is a\u00a0Ukrainian\u00a0political satire\u00a0comedy television series created and produced by\u00a0Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who stars as Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, a high-school history teacher in his thirties who is unexpectedly elected\u00a0President of Ukraine. #Zelenskyypic.twitter.com/haWQyplUJX— Flaco (@Flaco) 1645818706
Honestly, the story's plot is not too far off from what ended up happening during his political campaign to become president.
Zelenskyy beat the incumbent Petro Poroshenko back in 2019 and entered politics despite his lack of political experience, reported NDTV.
So he's been in comedy shows, TV series, animation and now politics.
Now that's what you call range.