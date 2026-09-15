Vancouver General Hospital to make custom splints using 3D printing, saving time
British Columbia's largest hospital will become the first health care facility in North America to produce custom splints using 3D printing technology on site.
Health Minister Ravi Kahlon says printing splints at the hospital will make the process more efficient, faster and accurate, allowing patients to recover faster and freeing up time for direct patient care.
The minister says it will also make the provincial health care system less dependent on international suppliers.
He says the government plans to roll out the technology across the province, as it continues to look for innovative ways to improve patient care.
The measure was announced Tuesday at Vancouver General Hospital, where Kahlon was joined by officials from Vancouver Coastal Health, which is rolling out the technology in collaboration with B.C.-based 3D printing company PolyUnity.
Kahlon, a former Olympic field hockey player, says splints play a critical role in the rehabilitation of patients with injuries or burns.
"I can say I'm excited about it because I have had my fair share of splints in my last few years," he said.
The Health Ministry says in a news release that traditional custom splints can take up to two hours to make, while a 3D-printed splint takes about 30 minutes of a clinician's time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.